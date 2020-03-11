Katy Perry Rocks Neon Green Dress & Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Performance In Australia

Gorgeous in green! Katy Perry put on an amazing show during her free ‘Fight On’ concert in Australia, decked out in a neon green mini dress that showed off her growing belly after announcing her pregnancy!

Katy Perry is positively glowing as she continues to make public appearances during her recently announced pregnancy! This time, the “Firework” hitmaker, 35, went down under to Victoria’s Alpine region in Bright, Australia for her free “Fight On” concert for bushfire-affected communities at Pioneer Park Recreation Reserve on March 11. Prior to her performance, Katy, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43, posed for photos wearing a Valentino-designed neon green mini dress with bell sleeves and an empire waistline to accommodate her growing belly. Katy went for a ’60s inspired look with her hair and wore small, neon green hoop earrings to match her dress. Forgoing any intense footwear, Katy opted for a pair of blue sneakers to finish off her concert apparel.

Since confirming her pregnancy on March 4, Katy has been proudly showing off her changing body and baby bump. Before her performance in Bright, Katy took Sydney by storm with her very first live performance of her new single, “Never Worn White.” Appearing on The Project, Katy wore a floor length blush pink dress with faux fur cuffs at the end of her long, loose sleeves. The dress also featured bold, beaded detailing around her plunging neckline and a cinched waist that spotlighted her stomach. She fashioned her blonde bob in a slick, straight style with gold chandelier earrings framing her face. During Katy’s emotional performance, she crooned away about her love and being the most vulnerable version of herself in her newfound relationship.

And Katy’s strong bond with Orlando has grown even more since the couple found out they were expecting. “[Orlando] is doing all the little things that go a long way like rubbing her back and feet, getting her anything she needs so she is comfortable and he is also there when she gets emotional,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “It is actually making her fall more in love with him. It has been a great pregnancy for Katy because Orlando is very much present throughout it.”

Now, the couple are growing their blended family even more! Orlando already shares nine-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex Miranda Kerr and though “he never thought he would have another kid,” is nevertheless so thrilled to have Katy in his life with a their bundle of joy on the way! As Katy continues to embrace her first pregnancy, her engagement, and more, we cannot wait to continue watching her journey unfold!