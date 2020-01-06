Ariel Winter & Luke Benward Pack On The PDA At Golden Globes After-Party: ‘She Was In Great Spirits’

Things are heating up for Ariel Winter and new boyfriend, Luke Benward! The actress brought her man as her date to a Golden Globes after-party on Jan. 5, and they looked so in love while packing on the PDA inside.

Ariel Winter attended the InStyle/Warner Brothers Golden Globe Awards after-party on Jan. 5, and she looked absolutely stunning in her neon dress. The Modern Family star stood out in her bright green ensemble, which featured one-sleeve and a very high leg slit. She walked the red carpet solo at the event, but inside the party, she was joined by her new boyfriend, Luke Benward. HollywoodLife obtained an EXCLUSIVE photo of the hot and heavy couple holding hands while walking to the party, which you can see below.

“Ariel was in great spirits and looked amazing,” an eyewitness told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Luke and Ariel danced to “Bonnie and Clyde” by JAY-Z and Beyonce and other songs, and she cuddled up on him. They were kissing affectionately and softly while dancing. They were really cute and not overly-heavy on the PDA. She checked in with him often and danced with him. She seemed to be enjoying herself and they seem quite happy.” This was the first high-profile event that Ariel and Luke attended together, and it seems like he fit right in!

Things have been heating up between these two over the last several weeks. They’ve been friends for a while, but connected romantically following Ariel’s split from longtime boyfriend, Levi Meaden, at the end of summer 2019. Ariel and Levi kept the breakup news under wraps for several weeks, but the story finally broke in early October.

Since then, Ariel and Luke have been spending a considerable amount of time together. They haven’t been shy about showing off PDA on their outings, and were even photographed kissing on one occasion. It certainly seems like things are going well for these two!