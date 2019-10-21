Ariel Winter And Levi Meaden ‘Quietly Split’ Almost 2 Months Ago: ‘They Grew Apart’

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden fans were shocked when break up reports surfaced on Oct. 11 after the couple dated for almost three years, and a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY why they decided to go their separate ways.

Ariel Winter, 21, and Levi Meaden, 32, have called it quits after being in a serious relationship since 2016, and now we’re learning the cause of it all. The Modern Family actress lived with the hunky Canadian and they were often seen looking more in love than ever during romantic outings, but it turns out their close bond unraveled sometime in the summer.

“Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden quietly split at the end of August and she hadn’t really been telling many people,” a source close to the former couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Ariel seems to want to try to live a much quieter personal life, especially as of recent. She ended the relationship because she felt it had run its course and she wasn’t feeling it the same way anymore. She’s telling friends she’s very much single and it looks like she really doesn’t see them getting back together again. Nothing bad happened between them at all, it just seems they grew apart.”

It’s clear that nothing bad happened between Ariel and Levi because they were seen leaving a studio in North Hollywood, CA on Oct. 20 and embracing in a friendly hug . Although they have yet to make a public comment about their split, we wouldn’t be surprised if they decided to keep things silent since our source told us Ariel wants privacy.

Since the split, Ariel was spotted out and about with friend Luke Benward, 24, in Los Angeles on Oct. 7. The newly single beauty is now welcome to date anyone she wants but sources previously EXCLUSIVELY told us that there’s “no intimacy” between her and Luke and they have simply just been friends for years.