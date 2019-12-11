Selena Gomez’s Hair Makeover: She Shows Off Bangs & Longer Locks — Before &After Pics

Selena Gomez debuted new wispy front bangs & longer, shoulder-length hair when she arrived in London on Dec. 10!

Another day, another hairstyle for Selena Gomez, 27, who just debuted a new set of front bangs and longer hair when she visited Global House in London on December 10. The singer looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she showed off her hair makeover which features wispy front bangs that cover her entire forehead. Aside from her new fringe, Sels also had a longer length than her short sleek bob from her most recent appearance at the 2019 AMAs. For her visit to London, Selena had her dark brown hair down in tousled beach waves and her ends were highlighted a pretty chestnut hue.

Just a few days earlier, on December 2, Selena had her hair down in waves with her ends dyed a light honey brown color. She styled her new haircut with a pair of high-waisted straight-leg Louis Vuitton jeans, a black turtleneck sweater tucked in, and a black fuzzy Mango Black and White Faux Coat on top, tied at her waist with a rope belt. A pair of black aviator sunglasses and a burnt red lip completed her stunning look.

It’s been years since the last time we saw Selena with bangs, specifically in 2016 when her hair was long and light brown. So, seeing her with her new look is seriously exciting and she looks super sophisticated and chic. Selena isn’t the only one who has been switching up her hairstyle recently, in fact, tons of celebs have been debuting hair makeovers lately. Chrissy Teigen, 34, just showed off a brand new shag cut on Dec. 6, which was done by hairstylist Tracey Cunningham, while Kaia Gerber, 18, revealed a super short new bob haircut on Instagram on Dec. 9 with the caption, “Can’t seem to keep my hair on my head,” while her new haircut was an extra short bob that grazed her jawline.

Aside from Selena’s gorgeous new bangs, there have been a ton of celebrity hair makeovers this year and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!