Chrissy Teigen’s Hair Makeover: Debuts New Retro Shag Cut – Before & After Pics

Chrissy Teigen chopped her hair into a shaggy new cut & she looks gorgeous in her new retro-style hair makeover!

Chrissy Teigen, 34, has been rocking the same long brown hair with light blonde highlights for the past few years, but she just switched up her look when she debuted a brand new shag cut on Dec. 6. Chrissy took to Twitter to share a video of her makeover, which was done by hairstylist Tracey Cunningham, with the caption, “new hair alert very important.” The mother-of-two looks gorgeous with her new hair which was cut into a retro shag, with multiple layers and was frayed at the ends. As for the length, Chrissy’s hair ends just at her shoulders, while her shortest layer looks more like bangs. We love Chrissy’s new haircut and her locks look super fresh and healthy.

Chrissy isn’t the only one who has been switching up her hairstyle this season, in fact, tons of celebrities have been debuting hair makeovers lately. Kaia Gerber, 18, showed off a super short new bob haircut on Instagram on Dec. 9 with the caption, “Can’t seem to keep my hair on my head,” while her new haircut was an extra short bob that grazed her jawline.

Aside from Chrissy and Kaia, Pink, 40, just shaved her entire head when she posted her new buzzed look to Instagram on Dec. 5. Meanwhile, Nicole Scherzinger, 41, revealed a brand new short bob haircut which grazed her jawline, at the British Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on Dec. 2. Kim Kardashian, 39, also just debuted a short black bob in LA on Dec. 2, after rocking chest-length hair to the People’s Choice Awards on November 10. Ashley Benson, 29, also debuted a gorgeous new bob when she shared photos of her haircut on Instagram on Dec. 1.

new hair alert very important pic.twitter.com/m11EnaZBGZ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2019

We absolutely loved Chrissy’s new shag haircut and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the celebrity hair makeovers of 2019!