Kaia Gerber’s Hair Makeover: Model Chops Off Locks Into Her Shortest Bob Yet – Before & After Pics

Kaia Gerber chopped her already short hair into an even shorter bob & the supermodel looked gorgeous when she debuted her new haircut!

Kaia Gerber, 18, loves switching up her hair and the supermodel debuted yet another super short hairstyle when she took to Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 8. Kaia has been rocking a short bob for the past few months, but she chose to take her look to a whole new level when she chopped it off even shorter. She posted an Instagram story of her new look while she was shaking her hair in the mirror, and she captioned the video, “Can’t seem to keep my hair on my head.” Kaia’s new hair is a super short bob that ends at her jawline and frames her gorgeous face perfectly. Before chopping it shorter, Kaia’s hair was a short chin-length bob that she would wear down in waves and parted in the middle. Kaia’s new look is super sophisticated and chic and we love the way she looks.

Kaia isn’t the only one who has been switching up her hairstyle recently, in fact, tons of celebrities have been debuting hair makeovers lately. Pink, 40, just shaved her entire head when she posted her new buzzed look to Instagram on Dec. 5. Meanwhile, Nicole Scherzinger, 41, revealed a brand new short bob haircut which grazed her jawline, at the British Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on Dec. 2. Kim Kardashian, 39, also just debuted a short black bob in LA on Dec. 2, after rocking chest-length hair to the People’s Choice Awards on November 10. Ashley Benson, 29, also debuted a gorgeous new bob when she shared photos of her haircut on Instagram on Dec. 1.

Another celeb to switch up their hair was Bella Hadid, 23, who showed off gorgeous long hair backstage at the Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2020 Show in Miami on Tuesday, December 3. Bella rocked super long, dark brown hair which ended at her breasts and was parted in the middle in gorgeous tousled, undone waves.

There have been so many gorgeous celebrity hair makeovers this year and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!