Pink’s Hair Makeover: She Completely Shaves Her Head & Shows Off New Look – Before & After Pics 

Pink ditched her short platinum blonde hair & completely shaved her head, when she debuted her new hair makeover on Dec. 5!

Pink, 40, totally shocked us when she took to Instagram on December 5, revealing that she shaved her entire head. The singer posted a photo of herself with her newly shaved head down while her hands were in her lap, completely covered in her hair. She captioned the photo, “Letting Go.” Pink’s hair was cut by hairstylist, Pamela Neal, who posted a behind-the-scenes photo of the makeover, showing chunks f Pink’s platinum blonde locks on the floor with a vacuum in the background. Pink has always loved switching up her hairstyles – whether it be pink, blue, or her most recent look – platinum blonde short hair with the rest half buzzed. So, we weren’t totally surprised to see that she had buzzed it all off.

After posting the photo, tons of celebrities and fans commented on her new look saying how gorgeous and brave she is. Selma Blair commented, “Twins!!!!,” while Kate Hudson wrote, “The most liberating!” Meanwhile, Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, adorably commented, “Love it!!!!!!!!!”

Pink isn’t the only one who decided to switch up her look recently, in fact, tons of celebs have been debuting hair makeovers lately including Nicole Scherzinger, 41. Nicole revealed a brand new short bob haircut which grazed her jawline, at the British Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on Dec. 2. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, 39, just debuted a short black bob in LA on Dec. 2, after rocking chest-length hair to the People’s Choice Awards on November 10. Ashley Benson, 29, also debuted a gorgeous new bob when she shared photos of her haircut on Instagram on Dec. 1.

We absolutely love Pink’s new shaved hairstyle and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the celebrity hair makeovers from this year!