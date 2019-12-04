Nicole Scherzinger’s Hair Makeover: Chops Long Hair Into Sleek Blunt Bob – Before & After Pics

Nicole Scherzinger looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she debuted a super short & sleek bob haircut at the British Fashion Awards on Dec. 2!

Nicole Scherzinger, 41, always manages to look absolutely gorgeous no matter what she wears or what the event is and that’s exactly what she did when she arrived on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 2. Nicole debuted a brand new short bob haircut which grazed her jawline. The X Factor judge’s new hair was parted in the middle and was cut to be blunt, ending in a straight line around her face. The front of her new haircut was shorter than the back, however, the new length did not go below the middle of her neck. Nicole’s sophisticated new look is a total 180 from her classic long black wavy hair which ends around her chest.

We were completely shocked by Nicole’s new haircut considering she has rocked long hair for the past few years, but we actually love her sleek new cut. Nicole isn’t the only one who’s been switching up her hairstyle this season, in fact, tons of celebrities have tried out the bob haircut recently. Bella Hadid, 23, showed off a new bob haircut on the red carpet at the Vogue Fashion Festival Photocall in Paris, on Friday, November 15. The supermodel arrived looking drop-dead-gorgeous when she showed off a chin-length dark brown bob haircut which grazed her jawline. She kept her hair down and parted in the middle while the ends were flipped up and bouncy.

Aside from Nicole and Bella, Kim Kardashian, 39, just debuted a short black bob in LA on Dec. 2, after rocking chest-length hair to the People’s Choice Awards on November 10. Ashley Benson, 29, also debuted a gorgeous new bob when she shared photos of her haircut on Instagram on Dec. 1.

