Selena Gomez Snuggles Up To Little Sister Gracie, 8, For Cute Photo: 'My Favorite Human'




The ‘Only Murders In The Building’ star was a vision in pink as she wrapped her arms around her baby sis in a rare photo of the pair.

Too cute! Selena Gomez was the epitome of a loving big sister in a sweet snap alongside her 8-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey. The 29-year-old “Only Murders in the Building” star took to her Instagram on Sunday (March 27) to share the adorable pic of the siblings. Selena was a vision in pink with her sleeveless gown as she wrapped her arms around Gracie. In another photo, the pair wore huge smiles while they faced each other. “Forever my favorite human,” Selena caption the post.

Gracie is the younger daughter of Selena’s mom Mandy Teefey, and her stepdad Brian Teefey. Selena was starring on Wizards of Waverley Place at the age of 21 when Mandy and Brian welcomed Gracie. Selena also has a half-sister Victoria, 7, through her dad Rick Gomez and his wife Sara, who also appears occasionally on her social media platforms.

When Gracie was born, Selena was over-the-moon with becoming a big sister. “She’s adorable,” she told E! News soon after Gracie’s birth. “I’m obsessed with her and becoming a big sister. I know I’ve had the responsibility to be a role model for girls but when you have a little sister of your own, you kinda think, Okay, this is legit.”

Throughout Gracie’s life, Selena has insisted her younger sibling will be taught how to hold her head high and inspire others to do the same.  “I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth,” the “Love You Like a Love Song” hitmaker wrote back in 2017 on an Instagram video with Gracie by her side.

Two years later, Selena treated Gracie to the red carpet of the Frozen 2 premiere and opened up about what she told the youngster before they arrived to the event. “If you get nervous, if you get overwhelmed, just pull my hand and I’ll take you off immediately,” Selena recalled to BBC One “I said to her, ‘This is my favorite red carpet I have ever done.’ Because she’s never done any of that and we didn’t force her to do that. Everything we do … to keep her safe, but my sister’s become very dramatic now. She’s all about the dresses and the glitter.”

 