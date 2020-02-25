Selena Gomez Bonds With Mom Mandy Teefey On Chicago Trip: See Rare Photos Of Them Together

Selena Gomez and her mom Mandy Teefey took a mother-daughter weekend trip to Chicago. The singer shared a series of pics where they took in the sights and also helped solve a cold case murder at CrimeCon.

Selena Gomez is more that just a superstar singer. She’s also an amateur detective. The 27-year-old and her mother Mandy Teefey, 43, spent the weekend of Feb. 21-23 in Chicago to attend CrimeCon, where they took part in a CrowdSolve event to help solve a cold case murder. While they were in town, Sel and her mom took in some of the city’s sights, including a trip to Millennium Park, and Selena shared photos of their visit to her Instagram on Feb. 25.

“Momma and I being tourists. We take great pictures. OH and we went to CrimeCon! Love you Chicago and the bean,” Selena captioned the series of pics. In the first photo, the two are pictured under the giant mirrored Cloud Gate sculpture, affectionately known as the Bean for the way it is shaped. Then come separate pics of Selena and her mom each holding a cup of coffee while making their way through Millennium park. Both are dressed down and look like your average tourist.

The final photo shows Selena at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport wearing a face mask. She could be protecting herself against possibly being exposed to the coronavirus. In January, a couple from suburban Chicago tested positive for the virus after visiting the pandemic’s epicenter of Wuhan, China. They were confined to their homes and have since recovered. Many airline travelers have now taken to wearing masks as a precaution, as the Covid-19 virus continues to spread worldwide.

What’s so darn cool is that Selena and her mom were in the Windy City to help solve an cold case crime. They were part of CrimeCon’s CrowdSolve, which several hundred attendees worked with Chief Investigator, retired U.S. Marshal Art Roderick, law enforcement, and other experts to solve what led to the death of a 17-year-old Kurt Sova in 1981. He vanished after leaving a party in Newburgh Heights, Ohio and his body was found five days later in a ravine 500 yards from where the party was held. The event even showed a photo of Selena at CrimeCon to their Instagram page, diligently taking down notes. If she ever decides she wants to quit being a world-famous singer, it looks like she’s got an interest in solving crimes!