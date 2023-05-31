Kim Cattrall Makes Shocking Return As Samantha Jones In Season 2 Of ‘And Just Like That’

And Just Like That, Samantha Jones is back. Kim Cattrall, who brought the iconic character of Samantha Jones to life in the hit HBO series Sex and the City and its spinoff movies, filmed a scene for the show’s revival, And Just Like That, according to the New York Post. The outlet reported on Wednesday, May 31 that Kim filmed her scene “in a town car in a parking garage near Silvercup Studios in Queens, where interiors for the series are shot.” This is huge news for Sex and the City fans, as Kim, 66, swore off the chance she would ever return amid the beef she shares with her former co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker.

Although Kim made an appearance to do a quick scene for the show, her involvement did little to reconcile with her former on-screen bestie, as she reportedly fulfilled her cameo scene “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker, or with And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King,” per Variety. She reportedly shot her side of a phone conversation that Samantha is expected to have with Sarah’s Carrie Bradshaw. The pair are estranged in the show, and Season 1 ended with Samantha and Carrie agreeing to get together to fix their friendship. In And Just Like That, Samantha is living in London, far, far away from her former fun and carefree life in New York City. However, Carrie was in Paris lying her beloved Big to rest, making a meet-up perhaps possible.

An insider for the New York Post teased that the scene is “a cliffhanger that’s gonna get people to come back for Season 3”. A third season And Just Like That has yet to be confirmed.

Kim’s appearance in the show was kept so tightly under wrap that the crew wasn’t aware of her impending cameo, per the New York Post. “[The show’s staff was] definitely shocked, very intrigued on how they’re gonna write this in — and very excited,” the source added. “She said she’d never do it! She said she’d never come back!”

Kim has been very adamant that she has no interest in returning as Samantha Jones. During a 2022 interview, she doubled down on her disinterest in playing Samantha one more. “This feels like an echo of the past. Other than the really wonderful feeling of — it’s rare in my business — people wanting more, especially at 65. That feels powerful, that I’ve left something behind that I’m so proud of,” she told Variety. “I loved her. I loved her so, so, so much. It’s tough competition. The original show is in all of our imaginations. But for me, it feels clean.”

Later on in the interview, she said revisiting the sensual Samantha Jones was a definite “no.” She added, “It’s powerful to say no.”

The How I Met Your Father actress also confirmed that she was never asked to be a part of the Sex and the City reboot ahead of its debut season. “I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media,” she recalled.

As for her beef with Sarah, 58, it has been rumored for more than a decade. Kim first hinted that she and Sarah weren’t as close as their characters in a 2008 interview with The Telegraph. ‘Are we the best of friends? No. We’re professional actresses. We have our own separate lives,'” she explained. The article also claimed tensions were high between Sarah, Kim, and their other co-stars, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon due to Kim’s reported constant fight for a higher salary.

And although Sarah continuously expressed how disheartening the feud rumors were, Kim seemingly confirmed the gossip by critiquing Sarah’s manner on set during a 2017 chat with Piers Morgan. “Nobody ever picks up the phone and tries to contact you and say, ‘How you doing?’ That would have been the way to handle it,” she noted of her relationship with her former co-stars. “This is, it feels like, a toxic relationship.”

Calling out Sarah specifically, she added, “This is really where I take to task the people from ‘Sex and the City,’ and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker. I think she could’ve been nicer. I really think she could’ve been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is.”

The following year, Sarah reacted to Kim’s comments. “We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it. We had a connection with an audience, and we had a connection with the city and with this crew, and we got to tell these crazy stories with each other. So I don’t want to mess with that. I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing that part. So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won’t, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege,” she told PEOPLE.

The same year, Kim slammed Sarah for reaching out to her following the death of her brother. “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” she wrote in a Feb. 10, 2018 Instagram post, which can be seen above. “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

In 2022, Sarah pressed that she does not wish to speak poorly about Kim and that she does not feel like she is in any reported “catfight” while on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast in June 2022. “I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with ever. There is not a ‘fight’ going on,” the Hocus Pocus star noted.

“There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn’t do it. That is not the way I would have it. So I just wish that they would stop calling this a ‘catfight’ or an ‘argument’,” she added. “There has been one person talking. And I’m not going to tell her not to … so that’s been kind of painful for me also.”