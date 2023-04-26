‘And Just Like That’ Season 2: The First Trailer, Release Date News & Everything Else To Know

And Just Like That season 2 will return in June 2023.

The first season 2 trailer dropped on April 26.

Season 2 will feature the return of Aidan Shaw.

And Just Like That became one of the most talked-about shows of late 2021/early 2022. The Sex and the City sequel series featured the returns of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York as they navigate life in their 50s. Like Sex and the City, And Just Like That featured some polarizing topics and storylines that sparked lots of fan debate (ahem, Che and Miranda’s kitchen hookup while Carrie peed the bed).

The first trailer for season 2 dropped on April 26. The footage reveals exciting guest stars, including Bowen Yang, Oliver Hudson, Victor Garber, and more. The trailer also teased Aidan’s epic return to Carrie’s life. “And just like that, I realized some things are better left in the past. But maybe… not everything,” Carrie says as Aidan shows up outside her apartment.

The HBO Max series premiered 17 years after the last Sex and the City episode, which aired from 1998 to 2004. Sex and the City has become one of the most iconic television shows of all time. And Just Like That is staking its own claim in TV history. But we couldn’t help but wonder: what’s going on with And Just Like That season 2? HollywoodLife has rounded up all the updates about the cast, release date, and more.

Is There Going To Be A Season 2 Of And Just Like That?

Yes, And Just Like That will return for season 2. HBO Max renewed the series — which had the strongest debut of any Max Original series to date — back in March 2022.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just Like That… our Sex life is back,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, also added: “We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much. We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for season 2!”

And Just Like That Release Date

And Just Like That season 2 will premiere in June 2023. HBO Max (which will become just Max in May 2023) has not announced an exact premiere date yet. Filming began in October 2022 and wrapped in April 2023. Variety reported that And Just Like That season 2 was aiming to premiere in summer 2023.

The cast had their first table read for season 2 in September 2022. “@justlikethatmax Just this much. For now. X, SJ,” Sarah Jessica captioned an Instagram photo of the season 2 premiere script.

The first season premiered on December 9, 2021, with the first two episodes. The series then premiered new episodes weekly until the season 1 finale aired on February 3, 2022.

And Just Like That Season 2 Returning & New Cast

The core Sex and the City trio will be back for And Just Like That season 2: Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt. Cynthia will also direct a season 2 episode.

Additional SATC vets like Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, and David Eigenberg as Steve Brady are all expected to return as well. “It’s amazing. I’m a lucky boy,” Mario told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the second season. “I’m very, very happy. Last year’s experience was amazing and sad and a lot of things, but the people you work with we’re there for each other, and we get each other through it. It was a lot of stuff last year, and we really miss Willie. It was very difficult. This year, we’re back and I’m having a great time. Once again, I’m working with Michael Patrick King, who I’ve known since 1983. He writes for me better than anybody, so I know I’m in really good hands.”

New cast members who joined the sequel series will also return for season 2, including Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz, Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, Alexa Swinton as Rock Goldenblatt, Cathy Ang as Lily Goldenblatt, Niall Cunningham as Brady Hobbes, and Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace.

The most notable name to join the cast of season 2 is John Corbett, who will be reprising the role of Carrie’s ex Aidan Shaw. John originally said that he would be returning in the first season, but that never happened.

“He actually reached out very kindly, ’cause he’s nothing if not a gentleman and apologized for doing that as a joke,” SJP said on WWHL in February 2022. She also added, “I think he would be … well, I’m not gonna — I mean, yes, all of it is possible. All of it is possible.”

In August 2022, Deadline reported that John would be returning for a “substantial, multi-episode arc” in And Just Like That season 2. Several months later in January 2023, fans got the confirmation they were waiting for about Aidan. The And Just Like That Instagram account confirmed Aidan’s return with photos of Carrie and Aidan holding hands as they walked down a New York City street. “Shh. Don’t tell anyone,” the caption read.

SJP didn’t stop there. Just a few weeks after Aidan’s return was made Instagram official, the actress made all the Carrie and Aidan stans rejoice by sharing passionate PDA photos of Carrie and Aidan as traffic whizzed by. After two failed attempts at a relationship, maybe the third time’s the charm for these two. “This. Is. Not. A. Drill. X, SJ,” the actress captioned the steamy Instagram photos.

Tony Danza has also joined the cast of season 2 in a key role. He’s expected to play Che Diaz’s father in the sitcom they wrote about their family, according to Deadline. At the end of the first season, Che announced they were moving to Los Angeles because their comedy series had been picked up for a pilot. “Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish but he is Tony Danza,” Che said.

On February 22, Sam Smith and the And Just Like That Instagram account posted photos of the singer on the set of the HBO Max series. “Up to something unholy on set,” the caption read. Looks like the “Unholy” singer will be guest-starring and/or performing in season 2!

And Just Like That Season 2 Spoilers

Since the show films openly in New York City, there have been some spoilers fans already know about. Mainly, Aidan’s return. From the hand-holding to the kissing, it looks like Carrie and Aidan will be giving their relationship another shot all these years later. The last time Carrie and Aidan saw each other was back when they shared a kiss in Abu Dhabi in Sex and the City 2.

Sarah Jessica was also spotted outside Carrie’s apartment filming scenes in her wedding dress. They could be filming flashback scenes or a dream sequence for And Just Like That season 2 with Carrie’s legendary Vivienne Westwood gown.

The end of season 1 saw Miranda giving up an internship to go be with Che in California, after blowing up her marriage to Steve. “Miranda had to explode,” Michael told Variety. Season 2 will likely explore the fallout of Miranda’s decisions. Hopefully, there will be some justice for Steve.

The first season of And Just Like That saw Charlotte evolve as a mother with two teenagers in the house. Her child, Rock, revealed to Charlotte and Harry that they didn’t feel like a girl and didn’t want to be called “Rose” anymore. Charlotte struggled to adjust to her child’s preferences. By the end of the season, Charlotte has matured. “She becomes, for the first time in the series, a woman in her eyes,” Michael said. “She grew up, because of life.”

In March 2023, Sarita Choudhury, who plays realtor Seema Patel, told Page Six that season 2 is “very different” than the first. It’s “funnier”, she said.

Will Samantha Return In And Just Like That?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones will ever return (at least physically) in And Just Like That. Samantha’s absence was explained early on in the first season: Samantha moved to London after falling out with Carrie. Samantha apparently stopped responding to Carrie’s texts and calls when Carrie fired her as her publicist.

Kim has been unwavering about her decision not to reprise her iconic role in the Sex and the City sequel series. “That’s a no. It’s powerful to say no,” she told Variety for her Power of Women cover story in 2022.

She also revealed that she was “never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”

After the season 1 finale, Sarah Jessica admitted that she ultimately wouldn’t be okay with Kim returning as Samantha. “I don’t think I would [be okay with it], because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared,” SJP told Variety. Kim responded to SJP’s words in her Power of Women interview: “Well, it would never happen anyway. So nobody has to worry about that.”

Even though we won’t see Samantha physically in And Just Like That season 2, her presence will continue to be felt. Throughout the season, Samantha began responding to Carrie’s texts and sent flowers for Big’s funeral. Samantha and Carrie also met up for an off-camera drink after Carrie spread Big’s ashes in Paris.

Carrie and Samantha will continue to text in AJLT season 2, Michael Patrick King revealed to Variety. He also explained how he thinks their reunion went down. “I think there was some champagne. I think there was a grownup back and forth, and a love affair that they realized that something’s more important than being afraid to heal,” he said. “I’m sure they had a great night. To me, they had a great night and things became resolved. Once Carrie let go of an old, old love, one of her current loves came back in.”