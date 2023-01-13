Sarah Jessica Parker & John Corbett Reunite & Hold Hands As Carrie & Aidan In ‘AJLT’ Season 2

This is BIG news. The official And Just Like That Instagram account posted all-new photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett as Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw. They are holding hands as they walk down a New York City street. “Shh. Don’t tell anyone,” the caption read.

After cryptic teases, this is the confirmation we all wanted and needed. HBO Max also said in a statement, “We can confirm that John Corbett will appear in the second season of And Just Like That… but do not have additional information to share at this time.”

Carrie and Aidan will reportedly “communicate via email” and “will reunite in person, including in a particularly steamy scene,” according to the New York Post. The insider teased that a “kiss will happen.” Let’s hope her computer doesn’t crash.

Carrie and Aidan’s onscreen reunion has been a long time coming for fans. Carrie and Aidan first got together in season 3 of Sex and the City, but their relationship came to an abrupt end when Carrie cheated on Aidan with Big. The couple reunited in season 4 and got engaged, but their relationship ultimately fell apart.

Aidan went on to get married and have kids, while Carrie married Big. Carrie and Aidan did share a kiss in Abu Dhabi during Sex and the City 2, with their chemistry still as electric as it was in the early days of their relationship. And Just Like That began with Carrie mourning the death of Big after he had a fatal heart attack.

John initially said that he would be returning for a multi-episode arc in the Sex and the City revival’s first season, but HBO Max never confirmed and it didn’t happen. Reports circulated again about Aidan’s return in 2022 ahead of the show’s second season. Now, it’s official.

In addition to And Just Like That, John is set to appear in the upcoming second season of How I Met Your Father as Hilary Duff’s new love interest. The series also stars Kim Cattrall, who was John’s co-star during his SATC run.