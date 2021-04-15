John Corbett Confirms He’s Returning As Aidan For ‘Sex & The City’ Revival: It’s ‘Very Exciting’

We all couldn’t help but wonder… and now it’s officially happening! John Corbett revealed that he will be returning for the ‘Sex & The City’ revival.

John Corbett has blessed Team Aidan fans in the best way. Aidan Shaw will be back for the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That… “I’m going to do the show,” he told Page Six. He added that the news is “very exciting” for him.

When it comes to whether Aidan will be back for just one episode or several, John had an answer. He revealed, “I think I might be in quite a few… I like all those people, they’ve been very nice to me.”

John joined the cast of Sex and the City in season 3 as swoon-worthy furniture designer Aidan Shaw. Aidan and Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw fell in love, but their relationship ultimately didn’t last. Carrie and Big entered into a secret affair, which caused Carrie and Aidan’s first breakup. They eventually reconciled and got engaged, but they ended things for good when Aidan didn’t want to wait to get married.

Aidan popped up again one last time in season 6 with his baby. He ran into Carrie on the street and revealed that he was married. Aidan made a brief appearance in Sex and the City 2 when he crossed paths with Carrie in Abu Dhabi. They had a romantic meal and kissed. By that time, Aidan had three kids.

John is the first cast member from the original series — other than SJP, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis — who has confirmed he is returning for the 10-episode HBO Max revival. Kim Cattrall will not be coming back as Samantha Jones. Chris Noth will reportedly not reprise the role of Mr. Big, according to Page Six. However, when a fan begged him to “reconsider,” Chris replied, “Well. if Page Six says it… it must be true.” He also added a winking emoji.

And Just Like That… currently does not have a premiere date, but the show is gearing up to film in New York City. John can currently be seen in the new ABC series Rebel.