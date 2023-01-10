‘HIMYF’ Season 2 Trailer: Hilary Duff & John Corbett Have A ‘Raise Your Voice’ Reunion 19 Years Later

Raise your voice for this reunion! Sophie has a brand-new love interest in How I Met Your Father season 2, and he’s played by none other than John Corbett (ahem, Carrie Bradshaw’s ex Aidan Shaw). He’ll play Sophie’s older boyfriend in the upcoming second season, which premieres January 24 on Hulu.

Sophie is still on the search for her great love, but it’s a work in progress. “We all want to meet the love of our life, but the world is not that simple anymore,” Sophie says in the trailer. You can say that again. Valentina and Charlie have broken up, but it appears they’ll be exploring friends-with-benefits territory in season 2.

Ellen and Jesse give Sophie a hard time about dating an older guy, not realizing that Sophie’s new man is right there in front of them. “I believe that’s me,” John Corbett’s character says to Ellen and Jesse when they’re talking about him. The moment is awkward, to say the least. John’s character gives off a rocker vibe with his leather jacket. He’s also sporting some serious sideburns.

Hilary Duff and John notably starred in the 2004 movie Raise Your Voice. John played Hilary’s teacher in the movie that also starred Oliver James. While they won’t have scenes together, this is the second Sex and the City alum to appear on How I Met Your Father. Kim Cattrall plays the older version of Sophie in the future.

Season 2 will also feature Meghan Trainor, Mark Consuelos, and more. In addition to Hilary, How I Met Your Father also stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, as well as recurring stars Kim, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck. The show will return for season 2 will the premiere of one episode on January 24. New episodes will follow weekly, only on Hulu.