‘How I Met Your Father’: Everything We Know So Far

This is going to be legen–dary! ‘How I Met Your Father’ is one of the shows everyone is looking forward to watching in 2022. Here’s a rundown of all the latest news about the ‘HIMYM’ spinoff.

How I Met Your Father is the highly-anticipated spinoff of the hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which ran for 9 seasons from 2005 to 2014. The sitcom features a brand-new cast of characters and story, led by Younger and Lizzie McGuire alum Hilary Duff.

The official synopsis for the series reads: “In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

The show was officially announced in April 2021. Filming began a few months later in August 2021. The first trailer dropped in December 2021. From the cast to the release date, HollywodLife has all the latest updates about How I Met Your Father.

‘How I Met Your Father’ Release Date

How I Met Your Father will premiere on January 18, 2022. The cast announced the premiere date in a November 2021 video. The first season will consist of 10 episodes. After the series premiere on January 18, the show will drop new episodes weekly on Hulu.

Where To Watch

You will be able to watch How I Met Your Father on Hulu. Unlike How I Met Your Mother, the spinoff series will air only the streaming service. How I Met Your Mother aired on CBS during its run.

‘How I Met Your Father’ Cast & Crew

Hilary Duff will play Sophie, an aspiring street photographer and hopeless romantic who cannot seem to get out of her own way when it comes to love. The older version of Sophie will be played by Sex and the City alum Kim Cattrall. The older Sophie will be explaining how she met her son’s father. From the looks of the trailer, it appears Kim will be narrating the series, similar to what Bob Saget did with the original series.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie. As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I’m honored and even a little nervous that [HIMYM creators] Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby,” Hilary told Deadline when the show was announced. “Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fan-girling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6 ½s in there.”

Christopher Lowell will play Jesse, who is smart with a bit of an edge and cynical about love. He’s an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet and lives with his best friend Tom. Suraj Sharma stars as Sid, who is roommates and best friends with Jesse. He’s a new bar owner and plays the optimist to Jesse’s cynicism.

Francia Raisa plays Valentina, Sophie’s roommate. She’s an aspiring stylist and Sophie’s great friend. She’s impulsive and adventurous and Sophie relies on Valentina’s ability to cheer her up when she gets down. Valentina has just come back from London Fashion Week with the gorgeous and British Charlie, who is played by Tom Ainsley. Charlie is an aspiring model who fell in love with Sophie’s roommate Valentina (an aspiring stylist) at London Fashion Week and followed her to New York. The son of conservative aristocrats, Charlie’s a great guy but he’s been living in a rich person’s bubble his whole life.

Tien Tran stars as Ellen, Jesse’s adopted sister, who just moved to New York from a small farming town after separating from her wife. Ellen’s more comfortable on an organic lettuce field than in a Brooklyn dive bar. Additional recurring stars include Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck.

The sitcom was created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who famously write/produce This Is Us. Isaac and Elizabeth are executive producers along with Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Carter and Craig were the original series’ creators. Pam will be directing the pilot. In addition to starring in the series, Hilary is also a producer.

Development Details

The first season of How I Met Your Father will consist of 10 episodes. Like HIMYM, the spinoff will use multi-camera and single-camera methods.

Since the original series ended in 2014, a lot has changed in the world of dating. Modern dating apps have become the norm for most millennials and meeting someone has become increasingly more difficult even with so many options, which is something How I Met Your Father will explore. In the trailer, Sophie admits she’s been on 87 Tinder dates in one year!

While How I Met Your Father will feature a new story and will not be a continuation of HIMYM, the creative team is fully supportive of the spinoff. “Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father,” Carter and Craig said in a statement, per Deadline. “We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.”

While it’s not out of the question, don’t expect How I Met Your Mother stars to pop up on the spinoff. “I have given How I Met Your Mother very little thought,” Neil Patrick Harris, who played Barney Stinson, told TV Guide in 2018. He said that “chapter is so complete and full of story.” He added, “I really just look back on that chapter with great fondness. I just don’t feel like there’s anything left to do, really.”

Josh Radnor, who played Ted Mosby, told GQ in 2018, “I almost never think about [the show]. It’s a weird thing, when you haven’t done something in almost four years. But people will still come up to me and say, ‘I just watched the series for the eighth time, all the way through.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s too much. You’ve gotta move on.’ … It’s such a part of certain people’s lives.”