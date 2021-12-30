‘And Just Like That’ Recap: Miranda & Che Heat Up & Carrie Reaches Out To Samantha

Miranda and Che’s relationship took a dramatic (and very steamy) turn during the December 29 episode of ‘And Just Like That.’ Plus, Carrie admitted that she misses Samantha.

Carrie brings Seema to her beloved apartment, and we get a glimpse into the always hidden entryway. Carrie grabs an umbrella to use as a cane as she walks up the stairs because her lower back has been bothering her. Carrie thinks it’s a “completely common senior condition,” but Seema puts a quick call into her doctor cousin.

Carrie thinks she has arthritis, but Dr. Patel tells her that she actually has an undiagnosed congenital birth defect in her hip. Thankfully, this can be fixed surgically.

Rose Is Now Rock

Anthony has his first solo lunch post-Stanford with the girls. Carrie explains about the surgery, and Charlotte has a schedule that maps out who will take care of Carrie and when. At one point during lunch, Miranda wants to get champagne. Charlotte gives her a look and thinks it’s way too early for alcohol.

After an awkward moment with the school moms on Zoom, LTW tells Charlotte that Rose has told everyone at school to call them Rock from now on. Charlotte is blindsided. She goes to confront Rock about their new name. Rock says they did reveal their new name — on TikTok. Rock admits that they no longer feel like Rose. “I feel like Rock,” they say. The teachers and students have already adapted, and Charlotte and Harry have to quickly play catch-up.

Later, Harry and Charlotte have a parent-teacher conference about Rock. The teachers are very supportive of Rock’s decision and recommend therapy and counseling. Harry and Charlotte are having a hard time adjusting to Rock’s identity.

Miranda gets a book in the mail about how to quit drinking, and she automatically thinks Charlotte sent it to her. Miranda unloads on Carrie and thinks this was a passive way for Charlotte to talk to her. Miranda doesn’t think she needs to quit drinking.

Miranda & Che Have Sex

At the hospital, Che calls Carrie and Miranda picks up the phone. Carrie is busy trying to use the bathroom after her surgery. Miranda initially invites Che up but Carrie says no. Miranda ends up going down to have lunch with Che. Miranda is crushing hard.

Despite just having surgery, Carrie still Zooms into the podcast. She is high as a kite on painkillers and tells the story of when Samantha pulled out her diaphragm. Charlotte, Che, and Jackie can’t stop cracking up. After the podcast is over, Charlotte wonders if Samantha will be okay with Carrie mentioning her name and the story. Carrie doesn’t think this podcast is even on Samantha’s radar. “I think maybe you should let her know,” Charlotte says.

Che stops by Carrie’s apartment when Miranda is watching Carrie. While Carrie takes a nap, Che and Miranda end up taking shots and smoking a joint. Miranda gets very touchy-feely with Che. They end up passionately making out in the kitchen just as Carrie wakes up having to pee. Things escalate between Che and Miranda so much so that they don’t hear Carrie calling. Carrie pees in the empty Snapple bottle as Che and Miranda have sex in the kitchen. Carrie ends up spilling pee on the bed.

“That was the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” Miranda says to Che. They make out again before Che leaves. Che tells Miranda to DM them if she wants to hang out again soon.

Needless to say, Carrie is furious about what just happened. She doesn’t waste any time confronting Miranda about what she just heard. Miranda explains that she and Che had been drinking. She tries to laugh the whole thing off. “Maybe Charlotte was right. Maybe you do have a drinking problem,” Carrie snaps.

Miranda says that she doesn’t have a drinking problem. She just got “carried away.” Carrie claps back, “You are married, and you just had sex in my kitchen.” Miranda then makes a confession. “I’m unhappy. I’m unhappy, okay? I’m trapped. I hate my marriage. I hate it. I hate my life. I hate it,” she tells Carrie.

“Since when?” Carrie asks. Miranda replies, “Forever?” Carrie doesn’t think that’s true, but Miranda says it feels like it is. Miranda feels like this life that she’s living “isn’t enough” for her. Carrie thinks that Miranda should look into her drinking problem. “I don’t have a problem,” Miranda says. If she really thought she had a problem, she’d quit instantly.

Carrie brings up Miranda having sex with Che in the kitchen. “I don’t know if I want to quit that. I’ve never felt like that in my life,” Miranda confesses.

Carrie Misses Samantha

After Miranda leaves, Carrie texts Samantha to tell her about the diaphragm story coming up on the podcast. “One of my finest hours,” Samanta texts Carrie. “Hope that’s okay,” Carrie replies. Samantha says, “Of course. I love that your vagina is getting air time.” When Carrie texts “I miss you” to Samantha, that’s when Samantha goes radio-silent.

Back in Brooklyn, Miranda tries to teach herself how to make a negroni as she listens to Che’s podcast. She discovers that she’s the one who bought the drinking book and not Charlotte. That’s when Miranda decides to pour out all of the alcohol in the house.

Charlotte explains the whole situation with Rock at school to Carrie as they wait for physical therapy. While Harry thinks the school is overreacting, Charlotte wonders if they’re underreacting. Charlotte just wants to do the right thing for Rock, and Carrie knows she will. Carrie meets her physical therapist Travis, and he is beyond hot. Carrie’s even willing to pay out of pocket for him. She admits that her main goal is to get back into her heels. Just three months later, Carrie meets her goal.