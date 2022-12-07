Kim Cattrall Supports ‘Sex and the City’ Creator Darren Star at ‘Emily in Paris’ Premiere Despite Reboot Drama

No bad blood here! While Kim Cattrall, 66, may not be brunching with Carrie Bradshaw anytime soon, she made it clear she still has love for Sex And The City creator Darren Star this week. The comic gem was all smiles while attending the premiere of Emily In Paris‘ third season in the City of Lights on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2022.

The Canadian/British star certainly wasn’t trying to fly under the radar at the event. Kim, who played the bold and sexy Samantha Jones on SATC, wore a black vest with gold buttons and matching trousers, along with a chic chapeau. She and Darren got close for their snapshots. The duo looked thick as thieves, smiling and hugging as cameras flashed.

Gushing about the premiere, the Big Trouble In Little China actress shared an Instagram photo with the showrunner and told fans, “Thanks @starmandarren and @netflix for such a fun opening in Paris with Emily in Paris.”

Kim’s appearance made many SATC fans do a double take. The star refused to participate in the HBO hit’s follow-up series …And Just Like That, with many insiders citing her tense relationship with her co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, who lead the series as fashion columnist-turned-podcaster Carrie.

While things seemed to be good between Kim and Darren, she wasn’t afraid to throw shade at AJLT when it first came out in early 2022. The star liked a scathing fan tweet that said, “So proud of @KimCattrall for skipping the trashy S&TC reboot and doing [How I Met Your Father.] She’s wonderful, and so is @HilaryDuff.”

HollywoodLife had the inside scoop on Kim’s return all the way back in Dec. 2021. “[Kim] has no desire” to play Samantha “ever again,” a source close to the star dished. They added, “Kim is a very strong, independent woman and has come to a point in her life where if it doesn’t fulfill her in a positive direction, then she wants nothing to do with it. She so appreciates all the love from fans and is hoping they’ll continue following other work and upcoming projects she does.”