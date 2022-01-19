Kim Cattrall Seemingly Agrees With Fan Who Bashes ‘SATC’ Revival’s ‘Trashy’ Storylines

Kim Cattrall ‘liked’ a tweet that applauded the actress for skipping ‘And Just Like That’ to star in the new ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spinoff on Hulu.

Kim Cattrall appears to have no love for HBO Max’s And Just Like That. After refusing to reprise her iconic Sex and the City role as Samantha Jones, the 65-year-old actress “liked” a fan’s tweet from Jan. 18 that called the revival series “trashy”. The tweet also praised Kim for “skipping” And Just Like That in favor of Hilary Duff‘s Hulu series How I Met Your Father.

“So proud of @KimCattrall for skipping the trashy S&TC reboot and doing @HIMYFonHulu,” the fan wrote. “She’s wonderful, and so is @HilaryDuff. If you have 48 minutes to spare, go ahead and watch the first two episodes…I may even rewatch them before next week. Challenge accepted!”

So proud of @KimCattrall for skipping the trashy S&TC reboot and doing @HIMYFonHulu. She’s wonderful, and so is @HilaryDuff 👌🏼 If you have 48 minutes to spare, go ahead and watch the first two episodes…I may even rewatch them before next week. Challenge accepted! — Julia Haws (@juliachowhaws) January 18, 2022

This isn’t the first instance of Kim throwing some subtle shade towards And Just Like That. After the show premiered on Dec. 9, Kim “liked” several tweets from fans that showed support for her and her beloved character. Beyond that, though, she hasn’t addressed her reasoning for skipping the revival series — though it’s been rumored that it has much to do with her longstanding feud with former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, a.k.a. Carrie Bradshaw.

A source previously told HollywoodLife that Kim “has no desire” to play Samantha “ever again.” The insider added, “Kim is a very strong, independent woman and has come to a point in her life where if it doesn’t fulfill her in a positive direction, then she wants nothing to do with it. She so appreciates all the love from fans and is hoping they’ll continue following other work and upcoming projects she does.”

Although Kim isn’t in And Just Like That, show boss Michael Patrick King has still found ways to involve Samantha in the storyline. In the first episode, it was revealed that Samantha apparently had a falling out with the girls and moved to London, though she sends flowers to Carrie after her lover Mr. Big (Chris Noth) dies of a heart attack. A few episodes later, Carrie texts Samantha to let her know that she’ll be sharing an old story about her on a podcast. Samantha gives her the green light to do so, but when Carrie texts “I miss you” to Samantha, Samantha goes radio-silent.

Fans of Kim’s can still keep up with her on Hulu’s How I Met Your Father. She narrates the How I Met Your Mother spinoff series as the future version of Sophie (Hilary) as she informs her son how she met his dad.