Kim Cattrall Seemingly Reacts To The Disappearance Of Samantha Jones On ‘And Just Like That…’

Kim Cattrall sent a subtle message to fans by liking several tweets expressing their support for her after the premiere of the ‘SATC’ re-boot that didn’t include Samantha.

Kim Cattrall, 65, has seemingly reacted to the absence of her iconic character Samantha Jones on the Sex and the City re-boot And Just Like That… The British Columbia native liked several tweets from fans that showed support for the actress (and the fictional publicist she plays) after the HBO Max series premiered and gave a bizarre reason for Samantha not being friends with the rest of the gals, including Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie, Kristin Davis‘ Charlotte and Cynthia Nixon‘s Miranda.

“Kim Cattrall didn’t return to SATC because her scatting career is finally taking off,” one tweet read, that got a “like” from Kim.

“And just like that… I find myself only wanting to watch anything @kimcattrall is in. This is a Kim appreciation tweet,” another wrote, which also got some love from the blonde actress.

“And just like that…I want to rewatch the 2014 HBO Canada prestige Toronto-set dramedy Sensitive Skin starring Kim Cattrall,” a third penned, getting a ‘heart’ from Kim.

While the longstanding feud between Kim and Sarah is no secret in the entertainment world, And Just Like That… marked the first time show boss Michael Patrick King took it on-screen between former besties Carrie and Samantha: it turns out the characters are no longer friends after SJP’s Carrie dropped Samantha as her publicist.

Samantha is initially brought up after Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte run into Julie Halston‘s Bitsy Von Muffling who inquires, “And where’s the fourth Musketeer? Where’s Samantha?” Charlotte responds by saying, “she’s no longer with us,” as Miranda interjected to explain that Jones relocated to London, England for career reasons. later, Carrie says she thought she was “more to [Samantha] than an ATM…I always thought the four of us would be friends forever.” Beyond icing out Carrie, it’s also revealed that Samantha is not responding to calls or texts from the other ladies, either.

Michael Patrick King previously confirmed that Kim’s Samantha would not be part of the project after deciding she no longer wanted to play Samantha. “And Just Like That was never four,” the showrunner explained to the The Hollywood Reporter. “It never was on the radar as four because Kim Cattrall, for whatever reason, didn’t want to play Samantha anymore while we were doing the [third] movie. I never thought, ‘Oh, there’s a hole I have to fill.’ Samantha doesn’t not exist in their lives,” he said.

“The show was born of these three characters: What’s their life, and who can I bring in to inform it? Listen, I wouldn’t do this again if I wasn’t excited about the idea,” he added. “And even though people think this is a franchise that they’re familiar with, there’s something new in this version. This isn’t what was; it’s what’s next.”