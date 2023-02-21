SJP Holds Hands With John Corbett As They Film Romantic Scenes For ‘And Just Like That’

Things seem to be heating up between Carrie and Aidan in these new photos from the set of season 2 of 'And Just Like That.'

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett seen walking holding hands while filming scenes for And Just Like That in Coney Island Brooklyn.
Sarah Jessica Parker kisses her co-star John Corbett during a love scene for "And Just Like That" in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett were photographed filming scenes for season 2 of the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, together on Feb. 21. One month after HBO gave fans the first look at Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw back together, the stars continued to film their on-screen romance in New York City. The pair was seen in Coney Island, holding hands as they strolled down the boardwalk while in character as Carrie and Aidan. They spoke animatedly as they snapped a selfie and paused by a picnic table amidst their walk.

After the death of Carrie’s husband, Big (Christopher Nolan), in season one of And Just Like That, fans were begging for John to come back as Carrie’s love interest. Aidan was a big fixture in Carrie’s life on SATC. However, their relationship ended when she cheated on him with Big, who was her ex at the time. Carrie and Aidan eventually reconciled and got engaged, but things didn’t work out. While Carrie went on to marry Big, Aidan had a family of his own, as well.

In August 2022, there were reports that John would be reprising his role on the And Just Like That. However, that news was not confirmed until Jan. 2023, when HBO shared the first photos of her and John on set together. “We can confirm that John Corbett will appear in the second season of And Just Like That,” HBO added. “But [we] do not have additional information to share at this time.”

Earlier this month, SJP gave fans a closer sneak peek at what’s going down this season. She took to Instagram to share photos of Carrie and Aidan full-on kissing. It’s unclear exactly how these two will reunite or where their apparent rekindled romance is headed, but things definitely seem to be heating up for them in season 2!

The first season of And Just Like That premiered at the end of 2021. The series was renewed for a second season in March 2022. A premiere date for season 2 has yet to be confirmed.

