Selena Gomez’s New Song ‘Single Soon’: Why Fans Think It’s About The Weeknd Romance

Selena Gomez, 31, and The Weeknd, 33, may have split nearly six years ago, but their breakup is seemingly still making its way into her music. The brunette beauty dropped her comeback song, “Single Soon,” on Aug. 25 and her fans are already dissecting who the songstress is singing about. Many of them took to the comments section of a viral TikTok video to react to the song and speculate about Selena’s possible shade at The Weeknd.

Soon after the music video dropped, Selena’s fans were quick to notice the breakup Post-it note that she wrote for her presumed lover. Interestingly, her note featured the same message that Jack Berger wrote to Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and The City. “Selena literally says the weekend is here as she puts the note down,” one fan wrote, while another added, “AND THE WEEKEND IS HERE AS SHE PUTS THE NOTEEEEEE [sic].”

Meanwhile, several fans took to X (Twitter) to react to the music video as well. “Omg is SINGLE SOON about when she broke up with The Weeknd to get with Justin Bieber? #singlesoon #selenagomez,” one fan tweeted. Meanwhile, one day prior, on Aug. 24, a fan took to social media to speculate about Selena and the 33-year-old’s breakup. “I really need to know what Selena Gomez did to The Weeknd for him to make callout my name bc that song is such a banger,” they wrote.

As previously mentioned, the “Calm Down” hitmaker and the “Starboy” singer dated in 2017. They were first linked to each other in Jan. of that year only to call it quits less than one year later. Selena also famously dated Justin on-and-off from 2010 until their final split in 2018. Interestingly, Justin married model Hailey Bieber, 26, in 2018.

Most recently, Selena spoke about how heartbreak inspired her music during an interview at the Twilio SIGNAL 2023 conference. “When I was going through a heartbreak I immediately wrote my best music,” she said. Selena also noted how she wanted her music to be a support system for those going through similar difficulties. “I wanted to be there for every woman or man or whoever going through that journey,” the Disney darling added. Selena has been vocal in recent months about being a single woman and even took to TikTok to joke about it on Jun. 8.