Drew Barrymore Once Revealed Why She Supports Berger’s Post-It Breakup On ‘Sex and the City’

Drew Barrymore once revealed why she supported Berger’s infamous Post-it breakup on Sex and the City. That’s according to director Michael Patrick King, who recalled her words on the Thursday, July 27 episode of the And Just Like That… The Writer’s Room podcast. “Can I just say one thing?” he recalled the star saying as she arrived on set for a guest appearance on AJLT. “Everybody looked at her and she said, ‘Maybe Berger had it right. If you’re gonna break up with someone, just say, I’m sorry, I can’t. Don’t hate me. Don’t drag them through weeks of indecision.’ She was like, ‘I just want to say, as painful as it was, maybe Berger was an emoji.'”

Michael continued, “And then we went as far as to say there should be a Post-It emoji that says ‘I’m sorry, I can’t. Don’t hate me’ that people could just send.” Fans will recall that Drew’s comments refer to the 2003 episode of SATC in which Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, was dumped by Jack Berger, played by Ron Livingston, via Post-it note.

Drew’s involvement with the show’s follow-up, in which she plays herself, wouldn’t come as a surprise to fans — she’s admitted in the past what an influence Sex and the City had on her life. During an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show with Kristin Davis, she opened up about its impact. “You have been such a part of our lives, and I don’t know what a lot of my life would be without it,” she gushed during the emotional conversation. “It’s so much more than a show, it’s our growing up. It’s our development. It’s our cultural references.”

The 50 First Dates star even admitted she quotes the show on the daily. “I mean, I will quote the show every day of my life,” she shared.