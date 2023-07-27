‘And Just Like That’ Recap: Aidan & Carrie Heal Old Wounds After They Reunite

Aidan doesn’t waste any time responding to Carrie’s email. They decide to meet for dinner when he’s in town for a meeting. This date happens to fall on Valentine’s Day. Carrie doesn’t think he realizes that it’s going to be Valentine’s Day, but she certainly knew when she set the date.

Charlotte asks Miranda if she has any new ladies after her Che breakup. Miranda is still figuring out her sexuality. She’s not sure if she’s gay, bisexual, or something else.

Anthony fires all of his Hot Fellas workers for using steroids just before he’s supposed to be on Drew Barrymore’s talk show. Charlotte steps up to find a young and very dreamy Italian poet named Giuseppe to be a Hot Fella for Anthony at the last minute. When Giuseppe walks out onto the show, his outfit is a bit tight in his nether regions. Giuseppe is an instant hit, and Anthony begs him to help out for the rest of the week.

Rock’s Ralph Lauren campaign is all the rage with the kids at school. They’re starting to get noticed more by modeling agencies. At dropoff, Lisa notices Herbert Jr.’s girlfriend getting way too handsy at school. Later, Herbert Jr. tells his parents that his girlfriend got them a hotel room. Lisa puts her foot down, but Herbert says they can just chill at the house while they’re out for Valentine’s Day.

Che and Carrie grab lunch, and Che asks Carrie if Miranda’s ghosting her. They need to get ahold of Miranda to give some of her stuff back. Che’s planning to Airbnb their apartment for cash since there’s no real money coming in right now. Che stumbles upon an adorable pup and decides to take it to the vet clinic they used to work at. Her friend offers Che their old job back.

While at a bookstore with Nya, Miranda notices an intriguing woman named Amelia doing a book reading. She stops Amelia on her way out to chat with her. Amelia admits she noticed Miranda right away. Miranda goes out on a limb and asks Amelia out.

Ahead of her dinner with Aidan, Carrie’s starting to get worried. She wonders if too much time has passed. It’s been 13 years since they last saw each other.

Charlotte accompanies Rock to their modeling agency appointments and gets impatient when the line is too long. Charlotte storms out with Rock when no one listens to her. After the other meetings, Rock reveals to Charlotte that they don’t want to model anymore. They’re completely satisfied now.

Lily’s having a girls’ night on Valentine’s Day and Charlotte eats one of Lily’s brownies on the way out. At the restaurant with Harry, Charlotte goes off about her whole day. She begins to feel weird like she might be having a stroke. She’s taken away taken to the hospital in an ambulance. “If I die, please let Carrie pick out what I’m buried in,” Charlotte yells at Harry.

Turns out, Charlotte just has THC in her system. Lily’s brownies were pot brownies. Charlotte admits to Harry that her life flashed before her eyes in the ambulance. She feels that she’s doing too much for other people. “I’ve got to get back to me,” she says. Charlotte is going to go to Mark about that job offer.

Miranda gets all dressed up for her date with Amelia. She arrives at Amelia’s apartment, and Amelia is in sweats. Miranda tries to make the best of the situation until Amelia steps in cat poo when they’re making out. Amelia doesn’t have as much together as Miranda thought. She’s been out of the game for a while, but dating is still a sh*t show.

Lisa and Herbert get home from their dinner and find Herbert Jr. and his girlfriend in Lisa’s closet. Lisa promptly kicks the girlfriend out. This time around, Herbert doesn’t stick up for his son. Herbert Jr. crossed a line going into Lisa’s closet.

Carrie heads to her date with Aidan and arrives before him. He’s late and then her phone dies. As the minutes tick on, Carrie begins to think Aidan stood her up. Aidan would never do that, of course. She just went to the wrong restaurant.

When she walks outside, she comes face-to-face with Aidan for the first time in 13 years. They share a sweet hug, and he caresses her hair. He takes her hand and leads her inside. During their conversation, Aidan tells Carrie that he was sorry to hear about Big’s death. He was thinking about her when it all happened. He’s also read her book.

They’re both not seeing anyone new at the moment. They make sure to address that topic. Aidan takes her home, not realizing she’s back in her old place. He’s hesitant about going inside her apartment because “this is where we ended.” He adds, “It’s all bad. It’s all in there.”

He’s right. That apartment is where their relationship truly crumbled. Carrie acknowledges his feelings but says they’re not in the same place they were all those years ago. Aidan admits that he can’t go inside. He can’t go in there with all that baggage. “I’m never going in there again,” he declares.

Carrie understands. “I guess time doesn’t heal everything no matter how much you want it to,” she tells him. Aidan begins to walk away but turns around. “F*** it. This is New York. They have hotels, right?” he says. He struts up to Carrie and passionately kisses her on the street. “And just like that, Aidan and I were back on the same page,” Carrie says. Team Aidan fans, we’re back!