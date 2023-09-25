Selena Gomez Gets Cozy With Mystery Man After Having Dinner With Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez looked very happy as she was seen walking out of her Paris hotel with a mystery man on Sunday, September 24. The Only Murders in the Building star, 31, had a huge smile on as the unknown man had his arm around her in the lobby of the hotel in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. She looked very stylish as she left the hotel.

Selena rocked a long leopard print dress under a black leather jacket, as she strolled through the lobby. She had her black hair tied back in one of her signature ponytails and also sported a pair of gold hooped earrings. The man wore a Nike jacket with his hood up, a pair of jeans, and white sneakers. He appeared to have his arm around Selena, and in one of the shots, she seemed to be holding his hand on her shoulder.

It’s not clear what their connection is, but Selena looked very happy as she spoke to people and greeted fans on her way out of the hotel. Just days before the sighting, the singer had made a funny TikTok video, lip-syncing to an audio where she said that she didn’t have a boyfriend.

Earlier in the evening, the “Single Soon” singer had joined her pals Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham for a night out on the town. Nicola posted a selfie of herself and Selena, calling the singer her “sister” on her Instagram Story. She also posted a few shots of them at dinner and attending a soccer game at the Parc de Prince Stadium. Selena also gave a better look at her dress in a mirror photo and shared a selfie of herself and her married pals at the game on her Story.

Dating aside, she has appeared to be living her best life with her friends recently. Aside from her night out with Nicola and Brooklyn, she posted selfies of herself and her “bestie” Taylor Swift enjoying a dinner by the seaside just days after they both attended the MTV VMAs.