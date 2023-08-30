Selena Gomez Deletes ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Post After Accusations of Breaking SAG-AFTRA Strike Rules

Selena Gomez posted an Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 30 reminiscing about her hit Hulu series Only Murders in The Building, but was since deleted due to accusations of breaking the SAG-AFTRA strike rules. A black-and-white video was posted and seemed to be taken on the set of the show, since Selena tagged the official Instagram account for OMINTB. “Missing and wanting,” the actress captioned the post, according to screenshots shared. The post was live for 15 hours and generated over 1.1 million likes before it was taken down.

The SAG-AFTRA strike prohibits members from promoting their past, current, and previous works via social media, in interviews, on red carpets, or on any other platform while the strike continues, according to the union’s official site. Although Selena was not encouraging her followers to watch the show, the line is blurred, since she tagged the official Only Murders in The Building Instagram account. Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the matter in the comment section. “Tone deaf,” one user wrote, while others accused her of scabbing. According to Variety, Selena’s representative and SAG-AFTRA have both declined to comment.

The third season of the comedy series is currently airing — Hulu began releasing episodes on Aug. 8 and is continuing to drop new ones every Tuesday until Oct. 3. Selena stars alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin, who have also been key players in the show since season one, which aired in August 2021. The show follows three neighbors, Mabel Mora (Selena), Oliver Putnam (Martin), and Charles-Haden Savage (Steve) who are trying to solve a series of murders in their New York City apartment building. The show has continued to build a star-studded cast — Cara Delevigne starred in season 2 — while Jesse Williams, Meryl Streep, and Paul Rudd play a role in season 3.

Since the SAG-AFTRA strike began, none of the cast members have given interviews or shared any information about season 3.

As for the Disney alum, she recently returned to music and released a new single called “Single Soon” on Aug. 25. Music is not involved in the SAG-AFTRA strike, so Selena is free to promote her new song without breaking any of the strike rules.