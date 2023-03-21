Selena Gomez Rocks Gorgeous Wedding Dress For ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3: Photos

Here comes the…bride?! Selena Gomez stunned fans by appearing in a dramatic, off-white wedding gown while filming the third season of The Only Murders In The Building with co-star Steve Martin! In photos taken in New York on Tuesday, March 21, Selena, 30, looked radiant in a strapless off-white ballgown style wedding gown with a tulle skirt. She wore her brunette hair in a chic updo, and finished the look with a lace-lined cathedral veil and a pair of matching earrings. She appeared to be standing outside a hotel, where Steve walked alongside her wearing a traditional tuxedo.

Guess what just happened! pic.twitter.com/V4aNJjQUKW — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 21, 2023

In another on-set image, the singer stood in the middle of a brick walkway in the gown, looking picture-perfect with red lipstick and a serene expression. Crew members for the Hulu hit stook in the background with cameras and other filming equipment for the candid shot.

Meanwhile, the Parenthood actor took to Twitter to share his own BTS snap with the bride herself. In it, the frequent SNL host linked arms with Selena as they stood nervously in an office setting. “Guess what just happened!” he teased. Not to be outdone, the former Disney Channel star shared two hilarious pics to Instagram. In both, she sat on the floor and stretched out her legs to show off bridal white combat boots under the dress. She also wore white gloves and held a can of Coca Cola for the ultra-casual pics. “I have no caption. Just a regular day at work. @onlymurdershulu,” she captioned the post.

Plenty of fans from her massive following of 402 million rushed to the comments thread to react. WE LOVE YOU AND CAN T WAIT TO SEE YOU GETTING MARRIED,” gushed a fan, while another wrote, “Selena in a wedding dress?!! I’m gonna cry.” “With the shoes. THIS IS PERFECT,” remarked a third. A fourth quipped, “Imagine Selena gets married and invites her 400M followers.”

The Only Murders In The Building season 3 does not yet have an official release date, but it’s expected to be streaming sometime in the summer of 2023.