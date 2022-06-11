Selena Gomez Was ‘So Honored’ To Be Part Of Idol Britney Spears’ Wedding To Sam Asghari

Selena Gomez, 29, was “honored” to be a guest at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari‘s wedding on Thursday! The singer, who was among many famous faces at the star-studded celebration, shared a photo of her and the bride smiling and posing with other familiar faces, including Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace, to her Instagram story and added a loving message to it. “Congrats Britney!! So honored to have been part of you wedding day. Love you!!,” Selena’s message read.

In the pic, Selena looked gorgeous in a blue jumpsuit that included a matching blazer. She had her hair down and brushed over one shoulder as she happily stood in between Madonna, who wore a colorful patterned dress, and Drew, who wore a flowing brown dress. Britney looked great in her long white wedding dress as Paris rocked a black ensemble and Donatella wore a light blue dress.

In addition to the pic and message that Selena shared from the wedding, other glorious pics from the intimate ceremony and fun reception made their way online over the past couple of days. In one of them, the Wolves crooner appeared to be dancing and pointing as flower petals surrounded her and she looked as happy as could be. A video also showed her and the gorgeous stars she posed with in her Instagram photo, singing a snippet of Madonna’s classic song “Vogue” as they all struck poses.

Shortly after Britney and Sam said “I do,” both of them took to Instagram to share photos and videos from the special day and Britney added a sweet lengthy caption to one of her posts. “Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!!,” she wrote. “It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!!”

She went on to admit she “had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 …” and talked about how a crew turned her house, where the wedding took place, into “a dream castle” for everyone. “The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock 😱 !!!,” she went on before giving shout-outs to Selena and the other celebs who attended. “@drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again 😉😉😉 and we danced 💃🏼 into the night with @ParisHilton …,” she shared before she concluded by thanking Donatella for designing her wedding dress and exclaiming her love for Sam.