Selena Gomez Happily Takes Selfies With Fans Amid Rumored Hailey Bieber Feud: Watch

Selena Gomez surprised fans by stopping to pose with them outside her trailer for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The gorgeous actress looked radiant, even bundled up in her pink puffer coat, as she smiled and took selfies in the chilly Manhattan air, as seen in photos from TMZ. Despite the foul weather and the rumored ongoing feud between Selena and Hailey Bieber, the star looked quite happy and content!

In the snap, Selena waved to a cell phone held up by an ecstatic stan standing outside the Big Apple production. With her trademark chestnut locks left loose, the Spring Break star looked gorgeous and ready for her close up. She added some chunky black boots and white socks for her friendly fan meet & greet.

And those fans were likely chomping at the bit to ask their beloved queen about how she is faring after announcing a break from social media, which was rumored to be a response to her alleged dust-up with her ex Justin’s Bieber’s wife, Hailey. Although Selena only said she was “too old for this” when she went radio silent during her last TikTok, and never explained what “this” meant, it appeared Selena was either a bit tired of the online antics between her and Hailey (and Kylie Jenner, more on that below) or just tired of rumors circulating about it.

Selena’s adieu to social media came only a few days after she hopped on her Instagram, poked fun at herself for her eyebrows, and began an apparent drag fest. First. Kylie and Hailey were rumored to have mocked the eyebrow post, which Kylie vehemently denied. Second, Selena defended her BFF Taylor Swift against a years-old alleged slight at the pop star by Hailey, writing “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game” on the resurfaced video. Third, their romances with Justin Bieber: it might still be messy. And now that we’re all caught up, HollywoodLife will keep you posted on the Selena and Hailey drama! Stay tuned.