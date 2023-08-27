Taylor Swift Shows Love To ‘Bestie’ Selena Gomez After She Drops ‘Single Soon’

Taylor Swift, 33, showed support for her BFF Selena Gomez after the latter released her new highly-anticipated single, “Single Soon,” on Aug. 25. The Midnights songwriter reposted the music video for the epic tune to her Instagram story, and added a loving caption to it. “When ur bestie is the bestest. Will be dancing to this forever methinks,” Taylor wrote.

📲 Taylor Swift cheering on @selenagomez’s new single, #SingleSoon via IG Story! ✨ “WHEN UR BESTIE IS THE BESTEST.

WILL BE DANCING THIS TO FOREVER METHINKS.” pic.twitter.com/ofn8hf91FL — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) August 27, 2023

It didn’t take long for Selena, 31, to repost Taylor’s message to her own Instagram story. Fans then reposted the sweet words and praised the talented stars’ longtime friendship, which has lasted for over a decade. Selena also thanked her fans for their support of the song.

“Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!!” she wrote in the caption for a black and white photo from the video. “It’s a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it’s also really fun to dance to!”

In the video, Selena looks gorgeous as she sings and dances in a metallic pink sleeveless top and denim shorts with a black and gold belt. She also rocked gold jewelry and white pearls as her hair was up, and her matching makeup brought out her best features.

Before Taylor showed love for Selena and her new jam, the “Wolves” crooner showed love for Taylor when she attended her Eras Tour more than once. She brought along her adorable little sister Gracie, 10, to some of the shows, and the cutie even received the signed black fedora hat that Taylor gives to one fan a show while singing “22” from her Red era. The memorable moment was captured on video and Selena was sure to thank her friend for making it a concert to remember for her younger sibling.

Selena and Gracie were also spotted singing along to Taylor’s romantic ballad “Lover” during one of her Los Angeles, CA shows. They were hugging each other during the song, as they watched from the VIP area of the SoFi Stadium, which also included other celebrities. The young fan was also spotted trading friendship bracelets with other fans, who are known as “Swifties.”