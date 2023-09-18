Selena Gomez and Her ‘Best Friend’ Taylor Swift Enjoy Seaside Dinner Together in New Photos

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were best friend goals while posing in new seaside photos together one week after they were seen supporting one another at the 2023 Video Music Awards.

“Thas my best frien — she’s a real bad [sic],” Selena, 31, wrote via Instagram alongside two selfies of her with Taylor, 33, on Sunday, September 17. The caption was a reference to Saweetie and Doja Cat’s hit song “Best Friend.” The “I Can See You” singer snapped the selfies and the “Single Soon” artist smiled beside her. In one of the pictures, Taylor gave her bestie a kiss on the cheek. The ultra famous women appeared to be on a patio that overlooked the ocean.

One week prior, the dynamic duo was seen attending the VMAs separately. However, they showed their enthusiasm for one another when both accepted their own silver Moonperson trophies. Taylor won the award for Best Pop Song, whereas Selena won her first Afrobeats VMA for her and Rema’s track “Calm Down.”

As the Only Murders in the Building actress took the stage with Rema, 23, she initially looked hesitant to make a speech. However, Taylor cheered her on from the audience as Selena took a moment to thank her collaborator and their fans. Similarly, as the “Lover” crooner graciously accepted her award from the members of NSYNC, Selena was spotted giving her pal a standing ovation.

Later that night, Selena posted a self-deprecating joke about her appearance compared to Taylor’s. She shared an image to her Instagram Stories of them hugging at the awards show and playfully wrote, “She looks stunning, I look constipated, Typical,” across the snapshot.

Over the years, Selenators and Swifties have enjoyed watching the musicians’ friendship blossom. One of their most iconic moments was in 2018 as the Disney Channel alum surprised the audience when she joined the “Crazier” singer on stage during her Reputation tour. They belted out the lyrics to Selena’s hit single “Hands to Myself.”

During a 2020 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Taylor opened up about how protective she is over Selena, whom she considers to be a sister.

“There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way,” the Pennsylvania native told the publication. “I knew from when I met her, I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”