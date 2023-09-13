Selena Gomez Addresses Her Viral Reaction to Chris Brown’s VMAs Nomination: ‘Who Cares’  

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez is speaking up. The “Single Soon” artist called out a social media video that featured her reaction to Chris Brown’s MTV Video Music Awards nomination.

“Who cares lol,” Selena, 31, commented under an Instagram clip that showed her sitting in the audience at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12. After Chris’ name was called, Selena looked down and scrunched her face up in the now-viral moment that the cameras captured.

Selenators didn’t hesitate to praise the pop artist in the comments section of the post. One agreed with Selena’s apparent facial expression by writing, “I be having a worse reaction when I hear his name or see his face.”

The clip quickly circulated via X — the platform previously known as Twitter — after the VMAs aired that evening. Though Selena didn’t publicly explain the moment, social media users praised her for how she seemingly behaved.

Selena Gomez's reaction to Chris Brown is SO FUNNY pic.twitter.com/bJyjZwmzZ9 — songs that changed history (@iconiksongs) September 13, 2023

“Oh she’s so real for this!!!! She gets it,” one X user tweeted. “Her [facial] expressions are EVERYTHING,” another added, while a third person noted, “She is there for vibes and to be real af. She does not care.”

During the VMAs, fans also saw Selena react to different onstage moments throughout the night. During Olivia Rodrigo’s performance, the camera cut to the Only Murders in the Building actress’ face. Selena appeared surprised when Olivia, 20, had a staged interruption of exploding lights, which was also seen in her “Vampire” music video. However, many fans in the crowd appeared just as shocked as Selena at how epic Olivia’s production was.

Upon noticing the multiple memes of her face, the “Lose You to Love Me” artist seemingly addressed the social media activity by taking to her Instagram Stories. Across a black background, Selena wrote, “I will never be a meme again. I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love.”

Nevertheless, the Grammy Award nominee made a joke about herself in a photo that included her and best friend Taylor Swift. In the image, the two music artists embraced and smiled. While sharing the snap via her Instagram Stories, Selena poked fun at how her face appeared by writing, “She looks stunning, I look constipated.”