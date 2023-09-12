Doja Cat Slays in a Stringy, Barely-There Spider Web Dress at the 2023 MTV VMAs: Photos

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Doja Cat, 27, turned heads on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in New Jersey on Sept. 12! The “Kiss Me More” songstress left little to the imagination with a transparent spiderweb-inspired dress ahead of the ceremony. Doja went topless for the red carpet and was covered in a white spider web material. She added what appeared to be a nude thong underneath and transparent pumps to tie the look together.

The 27-year-old made sure to turn up the heat even further with her sultry makeup. Doja opted for thinly-lined brows, an ice-white eyeshadow, and extra-long black eyelashes. She added some sparkle as well with a few jewels on her face along with an extra glossy brown lip. Her other accessories included silver droplet earrings, along with a spider-like piece on the top of her ear.

Soon after photos of Doja in the barely-there dress landed on social media, many of her fans took to the comments to react to the sexy look! “STUNNING,” one fan gushed on X (Twitter), while another swooned, “Iconic honestly.” Meanwhile, a separate fan couldn’t help but applaud the start of the red carpet at the VMAs. “The 2023 #VMAs red carpet is off to an incredible start, and I can’t wait to see what’s in store tonight!” they penned.

This year, Doja is nominated for a handful of awards including: Video of The Year for “Attention,” Artist of The Year, Song of The Summer for “Paint the Town Red,” Best Collaboration for her work with Post Malone on “I Like You (A Happier Song),” Best Direction for “Attention” Directed by Tanu Muiño, and Best Art Direction for Attention” with Art Direction by Spencer Graves.

Earlier that day, Doja took to Instagram to reveal the official track list for her album, Scarlet, due out on Sept. 22. She clarified via the caption that there will be “no features,” on the new record. The upcoming album is set to include her two singles “Paint The Town Red” and “Demons.” This is Doja’s fourth studio album and follows up 2021’s Planet Her. A few of her fans took to the comments to react to the track list. “Very curious about Balut,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I actually love this!!”