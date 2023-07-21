Doja Cat Debuts Dramatic Purple Hair Transformation With Intricate Spider Design: Before & After Photos

Doja Cat, 27, turned up the heat on Jul. 20 when she shared a series of photos of her new hair transformation! In the first selfie, the songstress showed off her purple buzzcut while she sat inside her car. Doja rocked a black tube top with droplet earrings and purple sunglasses. “i love you baby,” she captioned the post, along with a carrot emoji.

A few hours later, the “Juicy” hitmaker took to Instagram once more to share a mirror selfie of the back of her purple hairdo. The back of her head boasted an intricate black widow spider design, which notably matched the vibe of her skeleton back tattoo. In that snapshot of her new hair color, Doja matched her winged eyeshadow color to her new tresses and opted for a shaved eyebrow look. She also sizzled in a matching lilac dress with a low-cut back. She added chain earrings to tie the entire look together.

Soon after she shared the photos with her 26 million followers, many of them flooded the comments with their reactions. “You’re an icon. MOTHER IS MOTHERING. I love you so f****** much. slayed,” one admirer quipped, while another added, “pink hair to match Barbie, right mom.” A separate fan couldn’t help but note that they’ll miss Doja’s blonde hair. “The signature blonde curls are gone Mother looks so good in pink though,” they wrote.

In the comments section that put her back tattoo and spider hair design on full display, her followers were quick to react once more. “hair & back tattoo are so SICK,” one fan swooned, while another added, “I’m gonna be honest that tattoo is so f****** cool.” A third fan couldn’t help but react to the spider on the back of her head. “YESSSSS SPIDER DOJA IM LITERALLY HERE FOR IT,” they wrote, while a fourth added, “I love all your stages, the important thing is that you are happy.”

The 27-year-old’s latest transformation reveal comes one month after she dropped her latest music video for her song “Attention.” Doja announced the release via Instagram on Jun. 17 with a short clip of the video. The Los Angeles native also recently announced her tour, The Scarlet Tour, which is set to kick off on Oct. 31. This marks Doja’s first North American Arena tour, per the Live Nation website. Rising star and rapper Ice Spice and Doechii are set to join her on the tour.