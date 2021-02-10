15 Stars With Tattoos On Their Faces: Post Malone, Kat Von D, Lil Xan & More

These celebs aren’t afraid of getting tattoos, and they’re proud of the art on their skin! Check out photos of stars like Post Malone and more who’ve gotten their faces inked!

Once considered the most extreme examples of body modification, face tattoos have become so mainstream that pop stars and celebs alike are taking on the trend. Actually, a number of famous faces are well known simply for their bold ink! But there may be a few stars that you weren’t aware are all about the trend.

So, why so many face tattoos? It’s one of the last few ways a star can come off as a rebel. “If you want to be transgressive — and a lot of rappers want to create a transgressive character — the last frontier is the face,” Anna Felicity Friedman, a scholar who runs the Tattoo Historian website, told The New York Times. “Some of it is to give them a rebel/criminal allure. And some of it is a more artistic or free-spirit reference.” Check out this comprehensive list of stars who have tattoos on their faces!

Post Malone

Post Malone doesn’t have such reservations. The “Better Now” rapper has the words “Stay Away” on his right brow, and the words “Always” and “Tired” under his right and left eye, respectively. “I tried to do something that’s relatively the same length of letters,” Post said in July 2018 when speaking with Capital Xtra‘s Tim Westwood. “I guess ‘always’ is more letters than ‘tired,’ but I was tired so I didn’t realize.” Post also has a length of barbed wire across his forehead, a sword on his right cheek and the Playboy bunny mascot (among other things) on his face. “Anything to piss my mom off,” he added.

Lil Pump

Rapper Lil Pump‘s face became quite the canvas for his ink. The rapper has a UFO, an alien, and more tattooed on his forehead and around his eyes. Adding to his collection of body art, the rapper also boasts some tattoos on his neck, as well.

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine has a number of face tattoos. The rapper notably sports a “69” on his face and a spiderweb tattoo near his jaw line. Coming out of the spiderweb there’s also a string of thorns connected to a rose. Not only is Tekashi’s face full of body art, the rest of his body is too!

The Men Of Migos

Add in all three members of Migos – Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff — to the list of rappers with ink on their face. Takeoff has “Edna” over one eyebrow. Quavo has “Y.R.N.” over one brow and a black crown over the other. As for Offset, he had the name of his and Cardi B’s daughter – Kulture – tattooed on his cheek. He has the name of his children from other relationships inked on his body – son Kody written on his other cheek, while Jordan is inked on his shoulder.

Lil Xan

Lil Xan is another rapper who chose to get ink on his face. Some of the artist’s tattoos also have a very deep meaning. Along with a series of Zs, the words “lover” and “candy” on his face, Xan also has the Latin phrase “Memento mori” above one of his eyebrows. The rapper got the tattoo after the death of his friend and fellow rapper Mac Miller. The phrase loosely translates to “Remember you will die.”

Kehlani

Kehlani also has a face tattoo, though this one you may have to look closely to see. The artist has a small paper plane tattooed on her face along with four dots near her eyes. While the ink is simple, it’s no less bold for the accomplished performer.

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne has always been known for his tattoos. The rapper has stars, a cross, and more all tattooed on his face. Not to mention, the rapper has accrued quite a lot of ink on the rest of his body over the years, as well!

Rick Ross

Among his many tattoos, Rick Ross has quite a few on his face. The rapper and music exec boasts quite a bit of ink on his face, including a crown, three crosses, and the letter W, among others. Each tattoo is laced with a lot of meaning for entrepreneur, much like the next person on our list!

Chris Brown

Over the course of his career, Chris Brown‘s style has gone through a whole evolution, and that includes the introduction of more and more tattoos. The R&B artist boasts quite a lot of ink on his body, and even some on his face. The rapper notably was spotted with a sneaker on his cheek while attending the Grammys.

Amber Rose

Amber Rose debuted her new face ink quite recently! Within the last year, the mogul added the names of her two sons to her forehead. Of course, Amber has never been nervous when it comes to getting tattoos, and she has quite a few on her arms, as well.

Wiz Khalifa

Speaking of Amber, her former flame, Wiz Khalifa, also has some small pieces of ink on his face, too. Much like the rapper’s former partner, he too has the name of the former couple’s son printed on his forehead. He also has stars, a feather, and more.

Kat Von D

Kat Von D is a tattoo artist in her own right, and just like her artwork, she, too, boasts some incredible tattoos. Although she has a series of tats across her body, she also has a cluster of stars framing one of her eyes just above her brow line. It’s incredibly feminine and really makes Kat stand out.

Gucci Mane

While there have been some interesting and meaningful tattoo choices, Gucci Mane‘s might take the cake — or in this case ice cream! The rapper notably has an ice cream cone tattooed on his cheek. Gucci also has a series of tattoos running down his neck, on his forehead and more.