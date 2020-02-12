Amber Rose Shuts Down Haters Who Criticized Her Face Tattoo: ‘Do Whatever You Want In Life’

Amber Rose took to Instagram with some choice words for critics who were saying she was ‘too pretty for a face tat,’ after debuting her new forehead tattoo with the names of her sons.

Amber Rose, 36,did not mince words on Feb. 12 when she shared a post on Instagram that totally shut down haters of her new forehead tattoo. In the text post, Amber typed, “For the people that are telling me I’m too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I’m ‘too pretty’ even if They thought I was ugly and lie to me Lol.” Of course, that wasn’t all from the mother-of-two.

In her frustration, she continued, “Or they would just tell me I’m ugly,” adding a laughing/crying emoji. “so either way The moral of the story is do whatever the f**k you want in life — Muva,” she concluded the post. Amber’s reaction comes after she debuted her forehead tattoo on Feb. 7 with another image on her Instagram page. In the photo, Amber posed with a fan and her new body art was on full display. Written on her forehead were her kids’ names, Bash (for her son Sebastian, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa) and Slash (for her three-month-old son of the same name she shares with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards). Fans had some choice reactions for the model’s new ink.

“Omg plsss let that forehead tattoo Amber Rose got be fake .. like girl nooo not your face,” one fan commented on the image. “Amber Rose got 2 tattoos on her forehead. Pretty face ruined. Wow. Smh lol,” another read. Even celebs like Wendy Williams shaded Amber’s look on her very own talk show, saying, “Why would you ruin your forehead. I don’t care how much you love your kids. I just don’t understand why she would do that.”

Clearly, the words struck a nerve with Amber. And they were severe enough to warrant a very clear and decisive response! For fans of Amber’s ink, though, it’s incredibly clear just how much she loves her two sons, enough to carry their names with her everywhere she goes. We’ll see if she shares more of her new ink in the future.