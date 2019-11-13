See Pic
Amber Rose Posts Adorable Snap Of Newborn Son Slash 2 Days After They’re First Spotted Out Together

What a cutie! Amber Rose’s infant son Slash is officially one month old and already he looks just like his mama in a new photo that she shared.

Often it takes some time before an infant’s features become distinct from their squishy little faces, but that’s certainly not the case with Amber Rose‘s new baby boy Slash Electric Alexander Edwards. He was born one month ago on Oct. 13 and already he looks so much like his mom. She posted a photo of her sweet second son on Nov. 12 and in the caption she called him her “Lil Peanut Chew #slashelectric 👶🏽🥰😍.” He’s seen looking up at her and his big brown eyes are almost identical to the shape of Amber’s.

Slash’s big, full lips are something fans are dying over. Even Robin Thicke‘s girlfriend April Love Geary, 25, commented, “Wow taking this pic in to a doctor so I can have the same lips,” because they are so enviable. She later added, “But he’s your TWIN,” about Slash and Amber. Tamar Braxton agreed, commenting “He looks like you.”

Slash is seen wearing a cammo onesie with a white fleece front and hoodie pulled up over his brown hair. He has a blue binky on his shoulder that looks like he’d just had in his mouth. Amber has been open about how she’s breast-feeding Slash, showing videos of it to her instagram and her six-year-old son Sebastian (by ex-husband Wiz Khalifa) even joins in on the nursing sessions, watching his baby brother get his nourishment.

Lil Peanut Chew #slashelectric 👶🏽🥰😍

Amber has also shown videos of how her partner  Alexander “AE” Edwards has been relishing in being a new dad. She’s shown him burping their little guy, cradling him and snuggling with his son and showering him with so much love. Between Amber, Bash and AE, this baby is getting nonstop affection.