Amber Rose, 35, Posts First Photo Of Newborn Son Slash Electric & He’s So Adorable

Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards’ newborn baby boy is too cute! The model shared a new photo of son Slash on Oct. 13 and gushed over their family’s new addition!

He’s here and he’s already a heartbreaker! Amber Rose, 35, shared the first photo of her newborn son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards on Oct. 13, and he’s adorable! In the photo, the model’s close friend and personal assistant Joseph Isaiah is seen cradling the little boy in a hospital chair. “Uncle Joey came to visit,” Amber captioned the snap, which was also re-posted by Joseph. “Babies are great, Slash is great,” the beaming uncle proudly wrote.

This marks the first child for Amber and boyfriend, “A.E.”, who real name is Alexander Edwards. Edwards is well-known in the music industry, as he’s the vice president of of A&R at Def Jam Records. The new dad also shared a sweet picture on Friday, Oct. 11 kissing, holding his baby as he kisses his forehead. “Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now ❤️ thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar ❤️,” he wrote.

Amber gave birth to baby Slash on Thursday, Oct. 10 after proudly displaying her baby bump over the past few months! She took to Instagram on a September 9 to reveal that she was officially nine months pregnant. “It’s not a game, there’s a big boy in here” Amber started the video which showed her rubbing her pregnant belly at the time. “I’m pretty much on bedrest at this point. I can’t walk that well, my ankles got a little swollen, my feet got a little swollen,” she explained, adding, “For the most part, I’m all belly.” Amber also noted in the video’s caption that she was “literally out of breath just standing up,” while filming.

Earlier in her pregnancy, Amber shared a three-part video post that revealed she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum — the same condition she dealt with when she was pregnant with her first child, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, now 6, who she shares with her ex, rapper Wiz Khalifa.

“For people that don’t know what it is, it’s extreme nausea, vomiting and dehydration,” she explained in the clip, posted in May. Amber admitted that she had been doing a lot of sleeping at the time, but was grateful to be pregnant. She also praised A.E. for his love and support during her pregnancy.

Amber announced her second pregnancy in April in a post on Instagram. “@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” she captioned a picture of herself getting a sonogram at the time. “P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!”, she added of her first born.

Amber and A.E. sparked engagement rumors in June when she stepped out wearing a massive diamond ring during a lunch outing with him. However, the two have not addressed or confirmed an engagement.