Talk about a hot mama! Amber Rose rocked a leopard print bodysuit that showed off her pregnancy curves and her baby boy’s father AE couldn’t get enough, kissing her and rubbing her belly.

Amber Rose is happily bumping along in her second pregnancy and looking fierce in the process. While out and about in L.A. on May 3, she rocked a leopard print catsuit that hugged every one of her amazing curves, including her growing baby bump. She and boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 32, just finished up a lunch in Sherman Oaks and were feeling particularly touchy feely, as the Oakland born rapper couldn’t keep his hands off his baby mama. He held her belly and pulled her in close for kisses as they walked down the sidewalk.

Amber, 35, has always wanted a second child and a sibling for her six-year-old son Sebastian by ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, 31. She finally got her wish when she announced her pregnancy on April 3 with an Instagram photo of her having an ultrasound which showed off her prominent baby belly. She captioned it “@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!”

Fortunately having a delicious lunch out means Amber must be past the severe morning sickness that reportedly landed her in the hospital in early April. TMZ reported on Apr. 8 that she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, the same condition that Kate Middleton, 37, suffered in the first trimester of her three pregnancies. It results in so much nausea and vomiting that she required IV treatments at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center according to the site. Amber also suffered from the condition during her pregnancy with Sebastian.

Amber had long wanted to give Bash a sibling by ex Wiz, but it just never happened. She mentioned multiple times after their 2016 divorce that she wanted another baby with him. That year she told NYC’s Hot 97 that she still loved Wiz but they “just can’t be married. I tell Wiz all the time — please freeze your sperm for me.” She also made the same revelations while hosting Loveline. While he didn’t give her another baby, she has one on they way with new love AE so all worked out in the end.