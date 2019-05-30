Amber Rose Looks Unrecognizable As She Goes Makeup-Free & Cradles Baby Bump In Skintight Tank Top

Amber Rose has definitely got the pregnancy glow! She stepped out in LA on May 29 & was absolutely beaming as she hit the town makeup free, looking nearly unrecognizable in a super casual ensemble.

Amber Rose, 35, looked happy and healthy as she stepped out in Los Angeles on May 29, flaunting her growing baby bump, but with a makeup-free beauty look, she was nearly unrecognizable. The model and actress enjoyed some quality time with her mother Dorothy, and stopped for a lunch date at french eatery Petit Trois. As the two strolled through the Sherman Oaks neighborhood, Amber kept it casual in leggings and a tight, gray tank top, while opting for an au naturale beauty look. The sans makeup spotting was such a far departure from Amber’s usual over-the-top beauty looks, that we wouldn’t have recognized her if we had seen her on the street! She kept her hair slicked back out of her face, and was seen protectively placing her hand over her bump a number of times. So sweet!

Amber’s family outing comes just after she revealed to fans that she is suffering from Hyperemesis. The star took to Instagram on May 27 to explain what she’s been dealing with and admitted the experience is much like the one she had when she was pregnant with her first child, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, who she shares with her ex, rapper Wiz Khalifa. “For people that don’t know what it is, it’s extreme nausea, vomiting and dehydration,” she explained, before adding that she is “really, really tired,” at the moment.

The model first announced her pregnancy with boyfriend A.E. in early April, via an Instagram photo that showed her at the doctor’s office receiving an ultrasound. A.E., the Vice President of A&R at Def Jam Records, shared the same photo to his own page. In the background, on a screen, her unborn baby was clearly visible. “@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” she wrote. “P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!”

We’re to glad to see Amber looking so happy and healthy as she embarks on her second pregnancy journey! Here’s to hoping that her battle with Hyperemesis is slightly more bearable the second time around. You got this, Amber!