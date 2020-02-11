Wendy Williams Shades Amber Rose For Getting Her Sons Names Tattooed On Her Forehead 

Wendy Williams believes Amber Rose ‘ruined’ part of her face by getting her sons names tattooed on her forehead. The host reacted to the model’s new ink on February 11, and she wasn’t pleased to say the least.

Wendy Williams is a fan of Amber Rose, but that doesn’t mean she needs to like the model’s new tattoos. “Why would you ruin your forehead. I don’t care how much you love your kids. I just don’t understand why she would do that,” Wendy went off on her morning talk show on February 11. “To me, she’s a little too old to be rockin’ [and] rollin with tattoos on her face.”

The 36-year-old first debuted her bold, new tattoos — “Bash” and “Slash” the names of her two children (7 and 4 months), written in cursive — on February 7 in a YouTube video shared by Cool Kicks. Amber was a guest on brand’s channel, which takes celebs and athletes sneaker shopping. She was joined by her boyfriend A.E., whose real name is Alexander Edwards.

While Amber has yet to hit the red carpet with her new look, a photo of her sporting the new tats has made its way around the internet. Amber was shopping at Dolls Kill on Fairfax in LA, when she noticed that a female customer was unable to pay for items at the store. The model ended up footing the bill for the woman, who admitted she had a credit card discrepancy. The woman ended up snapping a photo with Amber after the good deed, which showed the model’s forehead tattoos.

(Photo credit: @notyourkittycosplay/Instagram)

Amber has yet to address her new ink, nonetheless, she appears to be very happy with the finished product. She shares 7-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz (aka, “Bash”) with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa. Amber gave birth to her second son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards last October. She shares slash with boyfriend, A.E.