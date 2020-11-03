Lil Pump: 5 Things To Know About Rapper Who Campaigned For Trump At Latest Rally

2. He’s a Miami, Florida native. — Pump, born on August 17, 2000, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He’s previously said that he plans to leave the U.S. for Colombia (where his family lives), if Trump isn’t reelected to a second term.

3. Pump is known for his 2017 single “Gucci Gang.” — After the song’s release, Pump rose to popularity in the music industry. The track went on to peak at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached certified platinum status. The rapper got his start on the music streaming service, SoundCloud with the popular singles, “D Rose” and “Boss.” On October 6, 2017, Pump released his debut studio album titled Lil Pump, featuring Smokepurpp, Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, Chief Keef, Rick Ross, and 2 Chainz. On February 22, 2019, he released his second studio album Harverd Dropout, which included features from top artists, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Smokepurpp, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, YG, and Migos rappers, Offset and Quavo.

4. He’s been open about having dyslexia. — Pump has mentioned on social media and in his song lyrics that he’s unable to read due to having dyslexia; a learning disorder that includes difficulty reading.

5. Pump has had his fair share of legal woes. — The rapper has been in the news for multiple arrests in 2018, both in and outside of the U.S.