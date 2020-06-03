Brian Austin Green Trolls Trump With New ‘Someone Make America Great’ Logo Hat 

Brian Austin Green is taking a stand against Donald Trump by selling ‘SMAG’ hats, he revealed on June 2! The abbreviation — ‘Someone Make America Great’ again — is a rendition of the president’s infamous red and white MAGA hat.

Out with the old and in with the new! Brian Austin Green put a new spin on Donald Trump‘s signature MAGA hat — a red and white cap, which stands for “Make America Great Again” — on Tuesday. The 90210 actor, 46, shared a new rendition of the cap to Instagram, which included a new color scheme and logo, “SMAG.” The grey and purple hat stands for “Someone Make America Great Again” in hopes of electing a new president in the 2020 race for the White House.

(Photo credit: Brian Austin Green/Instagram)

“Coming soon,” the newly single actor captioned his post, adding a double smiley face. “Dark grey hat with purple writing shop.withBAGpod.com, ‘someone make America great,'” he continued. It’s unclear when the hats will be available on the actor’s official website, which offers “the highest quality” of “unique merchandise.”

As protests against police violence and racism continue around the globe, many Instagram users wrote powerful opinions in the comments. “Great hat….hopefully ‘someone’ comes along soon to get things back on track,” one Instagram user wrote, adding, “2020 is definitely going to be unforgettable.” Another added, “This is awesome and many people would buy it!”

Then there were fans who expressed their issues Brian’s post. “It is great! Greatest country ever. Just has depraved people living in it. Ur pretty blessed. You should be thankful instead of SMAGing,” one person wrote. Others shared their sadness over recent world events writing, “It’s too bad what’s happening in your country.”

Trump is facing backlash over how he’s handled the protests — some of which turned violent outside the White House, beginning on May 29. On May 31, he blamed the “lamestream media” for the ongoing anti-racism protests in a tweet, calling journalists “truly bad people with a sick agenda.” Since then, and even before his tweet, countless attacks by police against journalists and reporters covering protests have occurred.

Protests began after the death of George Floyd, 46, an unarmed black man, who died after being restrained by former disgraced cop Derek Chauvin during an arrest in Minneapolis. Video footage from the arrest shows Chauvin with his knee pinned down on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes before he died. Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd on May 29.