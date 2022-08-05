Doja Cat Reveals Her Shaved Head & Shaves Her Eyebrows On Instagram Live: Before & After Photos

No hair, no problem. Doja Cat, 26, showed off her buzzcut hairdo on an Instagram Live where she also used a razor to completely shave off her eyebrows. Her die-hard fans jumped onto Instagram to witness her shocking Aug. 4 video. While wearing a colorful sweater, Doja talked about her decision to shave her head before she removed her eyebrows.

Doja Cat unveils shaved head and eyebrows. pic.twitter.com/SWp0LqmvOs — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 5, 2022

Doja Cat explaining why she decided to cut her hair down pic.twitter.com/W3EKawjUiU — The Kittens Room (@TheKittensRoom) August 5, 2022

“I feel like I was never suppose to have hair anyway. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair,” she said. The “Say So” hitmaker also explained how she’s felt “so f***ing exhausted when working out” while wearing wigs on her head. “I would be working out, but I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned about how I looked. Or how my hair was doing, and how to keep it adhered to my scalp,” Doja shared.

Doja admitted that she “can’t believe” it took her so long to shave her head. “First of all, I don’t wear my hair out. I don’t wear it natural cause I don’t feel like it. It’s just a f***ing nightmare, dude. I’m over it.” The Grammy Award winner said she’s “really liking” her new hairdo.

View Related Gallery Doja Cat: See Photos Of The 'Kiss Me More' Singer & Rapper Doja Cat - Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini 'Day N Vegas' music festival, Day 3, Las Vegas, USA - 03 Nov 2019 Album Of The Year - 'Planet Her'- Doja Cat 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Press Room, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 03 Apr 2022

As for her eyebrows, Doja used a black razor to shave them off completely in her IG Live. She used a pink heart mirror to watch the process. Doja blasted rap music as she shaved her eyebrows and was immediately pleased with the results. The famous singer has over 24 million followers on IG, so it’s safe to say a lot of people witnessed Doja’s remarkable transformation.

Doja has typically rocked gorgeous dark hair for public events. But she did change her hairdo up for the 2022 Grammy Awards, where she won a trophy for Best Pop Duo/Performance. She donned a spiky blonde updo, along with her gorgeous baby blue gown.