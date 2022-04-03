Doja Cat Stuns in Sequins, Sheer Skirt & Spiky Blonde Hair at GRAMMY Awards: Photos

Doja Cat sparkled and stunned on Sunday night for the Grammys, wearing a blue sequined dress with a sheer skirt.

Doja Cat showed up to the Grammy Awards on Sunday with a gorgeous, unique look, wearing a gorgeous baby blue gown with a fitted bodice, sheer sparkling overlay, and off-the-shoulder fit. Accessorizing with a spiky blonde updo and a funky blue sequined purse complete with a matching JBL speaker, Doja brought her trademark whimsical brand of in-your-face fashion to music’s biggest night and didn’t disappoint.

One of the earliest arrivals to the red carpet, Doja made sure her entrance was extra memorable, absolutely slaying in the sparkling look. She also nailed her accessory choices, from her long pink stiletto nails to her dazzling coordinated jeweled necklace and earrings. Completing things with glowing natural makeup and glimmering pink eye shadow, Doja paid homage to her pop Cinderella story in the princess-worthy gown.

The appearance came after Doja stunned on stage at Lollapalooza Brazil after saying she was “quitting” music. The 26-year-old went purple having a purple moment as she headlined her set in Sao Paulo on March 26, rocking a pair of black daisy duke shorts with a purple lamé pair of underwear over. She paired the denim cutoffs with a matching plunging crop top and purple ankle boots, keeping the theme going with her dramatic eye makeup and hair streaks.

It was unclear if the Lollapalooza Brazil show would be taking place as the singer — née Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini — declared she was “quitting” the industry a day prior. The tweet was a reaction to a cancelled show at the Asunciónico Festival in Paraguay, which was as a result of a storm that resulted in severe flooding (Miley Cyrus‘ set was also axed, with the star unable to land after lightning struck her plane). Although the weather conditions were out of Doja’s control, fans felt she should have let them know about the cancellation directly.

“i f–—– quit i can’t wait to f–—– disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” she said to a fan via social media on Friday, March 25. “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f–king fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f–—– nightmare unfollow me,” she added. She also wrote she was “not sorry” to a fan over the kerfuffle after they alleged it’s “too late” for Doja “to apologize.”