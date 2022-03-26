See Pics & Video

Doja Cat Performs In Brazil After Saying She’s ‘Quitting’ Music & Rocks Daisy Dukes

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Rocking Sao Paulo! Doja Cat sizzled in daisy dukes and a crop top as she performed in Brazil after saying she’s quitting music.

Doja Cat took the stage at Lollapalooza Brazil after saying she’s “quitting” music. The 26-year-old was having a purple moment as she headlined her set in Sao Paulo on March 26, rocking a pair of black daisy duke shorts with a purple lamé pair of underwear over. She paired the denim cutoffs with a matching plunging crop top and purple ankle boots, keeping the theme going with her dramatic eye makeup and hair streaks.

Doja Cat performed in black daisy dukes and a crop top. (Vanessa Carvalho/Shutterstock)

It was unclear if the Lollapalooza Brazil show would be taking place as the singer — née Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini — declared she was “quitting” the industry a day prior. The tweet was a reaction to a cancelled show at the Asunciónico Festival in Paraguay, which was as a result of a storm that resulted in severe flooding (Miley Cyrus‘ set was also axed, with the star unable to land after lightning struck her plane). Although the weather conditions were out of Doja’s control, fans felt she should have let them know about the cancellation directly.

“i f–—– quit i can’t wait to f–—– disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” she said to a fan via social media on Friday, March 25. “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f–king fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f–—– nightmare unfollow me,” she added. She also wrote she was “not sorry” to a fan over the kerfuffle after they alleged it’s “too late” for Doja “to apologize.”

The initial comment was direct at a fan who wrote, “Doja about 4 years ago you started to achieve fame and all thanks to tik tok what happened to your humility queen? I loved you.”

Although her Twitter name was changed to “I quit, still,” the singer went ahead with her Brazil show. “giving brazil the best wig of this era,” she wrote, acknowledging her hair style. “I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I fucking love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better,” she also said.