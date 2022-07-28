KJ Apa Shaves His Head & Debuts New Buzzcut: Before & After Photos

KJ Apa, 25, should be feeling a lot lighter on his head now. The New Zealand actor shaved his hair and showed off the buzzcut look on Instagram July 28. KJ looked so handsome as he smiled at the camera with some scruffy dark facial hair. He had a nice tan for the summer photo and wore a black T-shirt with a small white flower sticking out from behind his left ear.

Fans forget that KJ is actually a natural brunette since he plays red head Archie Andrews on the hit television series Riverdale. KJ seemed very pleased with the results of his haircut which fans had never seen before. It’s a whole new look for KJ and he definitely pulled it off successfully!

KJ captioned his buzzcut pic, “Reset. One Fast Move.” Molly Ringwald, who plays his on-screen mom Mary Andrews, complimented KJ’s haircut. “OMG. I ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote in the comments. Their co-stars Marisol Nichols and Vanessa Morgan also gushed over KJ’s handsome look.

The actor’s gorgeous girlfriend, French model Clara Berry, is probably a big fan of his buzzcut as well. KJ and Clara have been dating since 2020 and welcomed an adorable baby boy named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa last year on Sept. 23. Clara confirmed the happy news with a photo of her baby boy’s hands. “He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love,” she wrote.

In October, KJ and Clara turned heads with a video of the Songbird actor pouring Clara’s breast milk into his cup of coffee. At the end, he took a big sip on-camera. KJ referred to Clara as his “wife” in his caption, causing fans to speculate that the two tied the knot. In an interview with E! News months later, KJ remained coy about the marriage rumors.