Addison Rae Rocks Sexy Leather Crop Top On NYC Night Out & More Stars Who Slayed The Trend

See stars like Addison Rae, Cardi B, and more rocking PVC and leather crop tops!

This is one sexy trend that is making a major comeback this spring! So many stars are shedding the layers and showing some skin this season, and that means trying trends like PVC and leather crop tops for an epic fashion statement. Let’s take a look at the stars who pulled off this trend perfectly and gave us major inspiration for the most edgy look of the spring season.

Cardi B

Cardi B looked incredible when she was out and about in Los Angeles in this chic look on November 14, 2018. She fashioned this metallic, bronze leather crop top just months after having her baby girl, Kulture. The rapper, 28, paired the top with complimentary high-waisted pants, creating the best monochromatic look with the style.

Addison Rae

Addison Rae really gave this early aughts look a whole new, contemporary spin. The TikTok star, 20, sported a black leather bustier-style cropped vest as a top with a pair of Reformation newsprint high rise straight long jeans in black and white during her March 26, 2021, outing in NYC. She completed the look with a pair of Schutz Anaiya booties, also in black, and a By Far Baby Amber handbag in black.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian also looked amazing in her PVC and leather crop top. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, wore an ensemble from TRE by Natalie Ratabesi at Craig’s Restaurant in Los Angeles on May 26, 2018. This is totally a favorite style of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, and they pull it off so well!

Priyanka Chopra

Finally, Priyanka Chopra looked truly stunning in her black PVC and leather crop top. She wore this Alberta Ferretti ensemble at the Boom Boom Boom Met Gala Afterparty in New York on May 7, 2018. Priyanka’s pants also featured a distinct gold accent, and she paired the chic outfit with a pair of flashy heels. Want to see more of the stars rocking this trend? Check out more photos in the gallery above!