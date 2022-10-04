Doja Cat Looks Unrecognizable With Gold Paint Covering Her Entire Face & Body At Paris Fashion Week

Doja Cat has been taking Paris Fashion Week by storm and her looks just keep getting better. The 26-year-old rocked quite the interesting ensemble when she covered her face and body in metallic gold body paint for the A.W.A.K.E. Mode show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4. Doja styled her paint with a fitted plaid brown suit and a furry floor-length jacket.

Doja Cat rocks head to toe gold paint during Paris Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/zCWNCeXhMc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 4, 2022

Doja Cat’s entire face was covered in the paint, as was her shaved, platinum blonde head, her neck, shoulders, and decolletage. The only part of her body showing that wasn’t painted were her hands. Doja opted out of any makeup, letting the paint do all the talking while her eyebrows were completely shaved off.

As for her outfit, Doja rocked a fitted brown plaid blazer that was off-the-shoulder on one side and featured a plunging neckline. She chose to go braless under the top which had a longer version of a blazer underneath. She styled the top with a pair of matching, skintight trousers with super wide-leg hems and topped her look off with a long brown leather jacket with white fur inside. A cream fur purse and gold hoops with ball accents completed her funky outfit.

Since fashion month started, Doja Cat has rocked a slew of incredible outfits and one look that is loving is body paint. Just a few weeks ago she was at New York Fashion Week when she attended the Vogue World: New York show with white face paint covering her head. The face paint looked like a cow pattern as it was cut out in some spots. This time, she chose to wear makeup, rocking a dark black cat-eye and a bold brown lip. She styled her glam with a white knit crop top, matching high-slit skirt, a white fur jacket, and cow-print knee-high boots.