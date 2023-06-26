Why Selena Gomez Unfollowed Zayn Malik On Instagram 3 Months After Rumored Romance

Selena Gomez, 30, seemed to do a clean sweep of who she was following on Instagram over the weekend. The singer unfollowed Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Zendaya, and more, and fans took notice right away. Since she was recently romantically linked to Zayn, the move came as a bit of a shock, but a source told PEOPLE the “Wolves” crooner has no negative feelings towards the group of people she took off her following list.

“There are absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed,” the source said. Since Selena has expressed her love/hate relationship with social media in the past, her latest move may have to do with her making her mental health a priority. In Feb., she even admitted to “crying” after reading negative comments sometimes.

“I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety… I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time,” she told Vanity Fair. “The only thing I have on my phone is TikTok because I find it to be a little less hostile. There are wonderful things about social media — connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories.”

“But usually that’s filtered through [for me now]. I created a system,” she continued. “Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging.”

As Selena continues to keep a healthy distance from social media, she’s still received a lot of attention with her photos and videos. The beauty recently shared a gorgeous photo of herself posing on a boat in a black one-piece swimsuit. She had her hands in her hair and her eyes closed as she took in the fresh air with clear water below her. She also wore fashionable gold earrings, and although she didn’t confirm her location, the talented star was known to be in Paris, France around the same time she shared the post.