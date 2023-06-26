Why Selena Gomez Unfollowed Zayn Malik On Instagram 3 Months After Rumored Romance

The singer also unfollowed models Gigi and Bella Hadid and many other celebrities over the weekend.

June 26, 2023 9:56PM EDT
Selena Gomez, Zayn Malik
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Thousands of fans waited outside the Bulgari hotel in Paris to see Selena Gomez after attending the Rare Beauty Event. 09 Jun 2023 Pictured: Selena Gomez. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA993044_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Selena Gomez looks ravishing as she leaves her exclusive Rare Beauty event for 100 influencers in the Gallery District of New York this evening. Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 29 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Selena Gomez, 30, seemed to do a clean sweep of who she was following on Instagram over the weekend. The singer unfollowed Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Zendaya, and more, and fans took notice right away. Since she was recently romantically linked to Zayn, the move came as a bit of a shock, but a source told PEOPLE the “Wolves” crooner has no negative feelings towards the group of people she took off her following list.

“There are absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed,” the source said. Since Selena has expressed her love/hate relationship with social media in the past, her latest move may have to do with her making her mental health a priority. In Feb., she even admitted to “crying” after reading negative comments sometimes.

Selena poses at a previous event. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety… I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time,” she told Vanity Fair. “The only thing I have on my phone is TikTok because I find it to be a little less hostile. There are wonderful things about social media — connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories.”

“But usually that’s filtered through [for me now]. I created a system,” she continued. “Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging.”

Zayn was romantically linked to Selena in March. (Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock)

As Selena continues to keep a healthy distance from social media, she’s still received a lot of attention with her photos and videos. The beauty recently shared a gorgeous photo of herself posing on a boat in a black one-piece swimsuit. She had her hands in her hair and her eyes closed as she took in the fresh air with clear water below her. She also wore fashionable gold earrings, and although she didn’t confirm her location, the talented star was known to be in Paris, France around the same time she shared the post.

